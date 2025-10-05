Japan Potential Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi



06 October 2025



Many folks messaging from around the world. Asking my thoughts on Sanae Takaichi. Potential new Prime Minister of Japan.



Sanae Takaichi is saying many words that nearly all serious people want to hear. Takaichi states intention to throw out Article 9 of Constitution. Stand firm against China. And firm against the “migrant” invasions of Japan.



Let’s skip the air-words.

Go straight to meat.



Takaichi stands behind genocidal death jabs.



More than 600,000 Japanese already are dead, according to Dr. Yasufumi Murakami.



Already more than 600,000 dead. And counting. That’s more than died in the World War II fire-bombings and atomic attacks combined.



And as I write these words, more jab-production-capacity is being constructed in Japan.



After some critical number of Japanese are killed or rendered inert, it’s over.

Takaichi is a jab-pusher. Strongly supports future lockdowns.



Those who support my work demand 24k information, and unflinching assessment. My assessment: TROJAN HORSE.

