Canada -- symptoms of societal gear slippage



Panama City, Panama

Late-night mind dump, sans edit.

08 April 2025



Masako Ganaha just flew from Japan, long layover in Canada, and landed in Panama today.



If Canada were a third-world or “developing” country, this note would not be noteworthy. But as Masako said when she landed here in Panama, of the thirty countries she has travelled in recent years— she has had problems only in Netherlands, USA, and Canada.



In Netherlands, luggage stolen from airport. We tracked the tag. Found the tag far away. In USA — denied entry or visa despite being Japanese and having been to USA many times. Masako has much fondness for United States. And then this weird thing in Canada last night.



No problems in countries like Mexico, Guatemala, Belize, El Salvador, Honduras, Panama, Colombia, Argentina, Thailand, Taiwan…and more and more. Weirdness only in USA, Netherlands, Canada.



As for me, having made thousands of border crossings in 99 countries — my only problems were Israel and United States. (Each time you travel between countries, that’s 2x crossings. Leaving/arriving).



The luggage issue Masako just had in Canada was minor but telling.



///BREAK///

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth is staying in same hotel here in Panama City. His speech today was excellent. Not backing down from China. Now time for follow-up. This is complex. China has deep fangs in here. One of our main advantages is Americans are better liked than Chinese. But we gotta plough resources into Panama to dig out this tick. Panama is a natural ally to USA. China…no.



I’ve talked with a number of people with Pete Hegseth. They’ve been professional at every step. I have not asked to talk with him or anyone. But we are staying in same hotel so access is easy. I’ve travelled quite a lot with Generals and SecDef Robert Gates but I tend to keep distance these days. I have talked with three CIA chiefs all after they reached out. Serious people recognize serious people. 24 karat information is difficult to find. Most advisors are afraid to speak directly, clearly, and tend to be too siloed to be much use.



Lara Logan is coming tomorrow. Lara wants to know Panama situation. So now is time for her executive expedition. We’ve taken nearly sixty people down here — by New York Time’s count. (A New York Time’s guy asked how many I had taken down here. I answered maybe 20 or 25, as I recall. NYT guy said I took more like 50 or 60 because he counted. Turns out, he was right. I didn’t realize how hard we been working to put Panama back on the map! Now look. We put it back on the map!



Lara Logan brings considerable knowledge and experience to this incredible situation. Many people are waiting to see what she has to say.



