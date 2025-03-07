Panama -- China Camp Still Active

This is a mind-dump, sans edit

Panama City, Panama

07 March 2025



Am about to go on with COL(ret.) Doug McGregor so am on tight schedule and pushing this out fast. Panama government just announced the Darien Gap still open for invasion business. Am also told Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth will come down here in April. Am not hanging around for dog and pony shows so I’ll likely be in Texas or Japan.



And so let’s go:

San Vicente Camp is what I call CHINA CAMP. I been to this camp countless times. 100+ times. Video attached is Chinese invasion-vacation advertisement traveling straight through China Camp.



The image above was made on 12 February 2025. The yellow circle is Tonosi hotel where I stayed months. Tonosi is a “5-star 1-star.” No hot water and that sort of thing but clean and pleasant and if you go there they all know me. I read many books there late at night. Most of my time in Darien has been alone on recon to take others.



The HIAS people eat breakfast at Tonosi. People who work at China Camp (San Vicente) eat breakfast and lunch at Tonosi. Immigration officials, Red Cross, etcetera. See why I spent months at a 1-star hotel?

I took more than 50 people to this camp and all stayed at the 1-star Tonosi. Including Masako Ganaha maybe 15 times. Ann Vandersteel. Two Congressmen. Dr. Bret Weinstein. Dr. Chris Martenson. Laura Loomer. George McMillan. Matt Bracken. Matt Tomlet been here dozens of times. Oscar Blue and Ben Bergquam many times. A Delta Force officer and tons more. Chuck Holton of course — Chuck lives in Panama and knows this place well. Fifty or 60 people I took down here and had to decline probably 500 more. If you are a podcaster, invite any of these people on air and ask what they say about Darien. Jack Posobiec seems afraid to come to Darien. Maybe Posobiec can go with Secretary Hegseth with a hundred Delta Force guys for a cool photo op. I won’t be there for a photo op.



I was there when Mayorkas landed nearby in U.S. Black Hawks. Mayorkas had been a board member at HIAS. Then Mayorkas took over as DHS boss. One of the most powerful positions in America. Chief of Invasion Operations.



Visit to HIAS.org and see HIAS congratulating Mayorkas.

HIAS is the Catholic Charities of this phase of the invasion route.

The above image of China Camp is 19 April 2022. Mayorkas is in the cluster of people in this drone image. I was physically present. U.S. Army was there.



U.S. Communist Ambassador to Panama Mari Carmen Aponte was there.



Trump must fire the entire staff at U.S. Embassy, Panama. They hate him. And they hate America. But they do support HIAS, and Trump supports the people who support HIAS. So maybe they are a match. That there is any confusion here is problematic per se.



And today on 07 March 2025, the invasion routes through Panama to USA remained wide open.



Jose Ibarra would pass through and exit the Darien Camp system on 25 July 2022. He was loaded into bus







Ibarra’s criminal brothers entered the Darien Camp system on 22 February 2022. Ibarra’s gangster brothers departed on bus CA7914 on Panamerican highway direction Costa Rica to begin their life of crime in America.



Jose Ibarra did the physical act of murdering Laken Riley. But who REALLY murdered Laken Riley? Ibarra was just an unchained foot soldier.



Mayorkas and HIAS murdered Laken Riley:

HIAS operates an Underground Railroad for those who rape and murder Americans. Especially targeting white people. A donor list can be seen at HIAS.org.

But enough of the small talk. Despite Trump saying he will close the border, the border remains wide open. And Darien Gap remains operational. HIAS still eats breakfast at Tonosi.



In today’s news in Panama:



Unedited note Chuck Holton sent to me below:

24/7 noticiaspanama [https://www.instagram.com/247noticiaspanama/]

“Panama will allow 112 migrants deported from the US to leave remote camp”

“The Panamanian government has announced that it will allow the departure of 112 migrants deported from the United States who were being held in a camp in the Darien region. These migrants, mostly from Asian countries, will receive temporary 30-day humanitarian permits, renewable, to move freely within the country.

“The measure was taken after migrants rejected assistance from international organizations such as the IOM and UNHCR, opting to determine their own fate. Panama has also decided to grant permits of up to 90 days to some migrants recently deported by the US who claim security reasons for not returning to their countries of origin.

“The San Vicente camp, where they were being held, has been the subject of criticism from activist organisations.”



——

