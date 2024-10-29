Election Bribes, Media Manipulation, and Predictions for 2024

In the third episode of this series, Doug Casey, Michael Yon, and Matt Smith explore current events and global dynamics with "3 observations and 1 prediction" from the past week. This session offers Doug's reflections from Buenos Aires, Michael's international insights, and discussions on critical topics like the U.S. election, media manipulation, and political influence.

Time stamps:

[00:01:00] Doug's Thoughts on Elon Musk's Election Influence

Doug discusses Elon Musk’s offer of monetary incentives tied to voting intentions, hinting at potential legal issues and raising questions about the importance of elections in a coercive system. Doug argues that the government’s reach should be limited.

[00:04:00] Michael’s Personal Anecdotes on Election Bribery

Michael recalls personal memories involving bribery in voting, comparing it to similar tactics in Thailand, where candidates offer incentives like whiskey and shoes to voters. He also speculates on Elon Musk’s potential political aspirations.

[00:07:00] Doug on a Constitutional Convention Possibility

The discussion shifts to the idea of rewriting the U.S. Constitution. Doug reflects on potential public support for a leader with a military background, given the volatile times ahead.

[00:11:00] Michael’s Barber Encounter in Okinawa

Michael shares a unique story about a barber in Okinawa who is preparing for a food shortage. This reveals a cultural inclination towards preparedness and tracking global issues.

[00:17:00] Doug’s Observation on Media Bias and Subscriptions

Doug shares his analysis of media bias at The Washington Post and its impact on subscription numbers. He discusses Bezos’s political silence, hinting that media influences elections more than endorsement choices.

[00:21:00] Discussion on U.S. Presidential Candidates

Michael and Doug discuss the Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, expressing skepticism about her qualifications. They analyze the media’s role in shaping public perception.

[00:25:00] Michael's Skepticism of Media Manipulation in Combat Photography

Michael, with extensive experience in combat zones, discusses inconsistencies in a recent photograph of Trump, revealing insight into potential manipulation in media.

[00:34:00] Michael’s Analysis on a North Korean Defector’s Fraudulence

Michael recalls a 60 Minutes interview with a North Korean defector, which he quickly deemed fraudulent. His expertise in identifying inconsistencies led to public validation of his suspicions years later.

[00:37:00] Doug on Election Polls and the "Installation" of Candidates

Doug critiques election polls, suggesting they are unreliable and politically motivated. He predicts Kamala Harris could be “installed” due to media manipulation, despite Trump's popularity in certain regions.

[00:42:00] Puerto Rico's Statehood Movement

Doug discusses the Democrats' strategic interest in making Puerto Rico a state, which would shift political representation in favor of the Democrats.

[00:46:00] Michael on Philippines Statehood Aspirations

Michael shares insights into the Philippines' history and the notion of becoming a U.S. state. He compares the unique culture and perspectives found there with the ongoing challenges in regions like Mindanao.

[00:52:00] Closing Thoughts on Election and Predictions

As the episode winds down, the team reflects on the uncertain future of the U.S. elections. They share varied perspectives on how quickly (or slowly) the election results may be resolved, ending with Michael’s perspective on immigration at the U.S. border and closing remarks from Doug on his rapport with Michael and Matt.