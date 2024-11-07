From General Flynn “President Trump Planning To Launch Federal Task Force That Will Target The Giant Human Trafficking Networks Controlled By The Democrat/UN System” My video reply.
Share this post
CLOSE THE BORDER
michaelyon.substack.com
CLOSE THE BORDER
Rest assured I and others will be on borders with cameras.
Nov 07, 2024
From General Flynn “President Trump Planning To Launch Federal Task Force That Will Target The Giant Human Trafficking Networks Controlled By The Democrat/UN System” My video reply.
Recent Posts
CLOSE THE BORDER