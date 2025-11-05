Big Honey — Michael Yon in Action

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Trump Undresses Comfort Women

WarPlan Waged by China against USA, Japan, Korea
Nov 05, 2025

See the video. Amazing impacts of information war. Profound yet invisible to most



Thank you for your support! Masako and I greatly appreciate and need it.

For paper checks, please photograph front and back of check and email directly to me: Michael.Yon@protonmail.com

Or mail:
Michael Yon, LLC
PO Box 66
Archer, FL 32618

If you wish to send precious metals, please email. FedEx/UPS ships safely: Michael.Yon@protonmail.com

Other methods. Please SUBSCRIBE, SHARE, SUPPORT:

GiveSendGo -- David's Eyes

Crypto/Zelle/PayPal/Venmo/CashApp

Share

Mailed Donations are Welcome!
Michael Yon, LLC
PO Box 66
Archer, FL 32618


Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Michael Yon
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture