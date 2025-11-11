Panama: War Conditions Accrue

12 November 2025

It’s nearly one in the morning here in Japan. While messages come from Panama.

Masako and I made this video above with the famous artist Matthew Tomlet in April 2025. Matthew knows more about Panama than most “experts.” And Matthew is a gifted artist. Serious artists — authentic artists — see things most people miss.

I, too, am an artist. Less than 24 hours before the shooting below, I called Matthew in Panama warning him I would not be surprised to see a white man shoot a Panamanian in broad daylight in front of the cameras.

As I recall, I was in Europe or Asia, or maybe Texas, and got that art-of-war feeling something like this might happen. And it did.

My premonition was based on a complex web of global experience. A premise of my premonition was that someone deeply skilled at information war is setting conditions to push Americans specifically, and white people in general, out of Panama.

And then within 24 hours…bang bang bang. And the Panamanians started to rile up until it was announced the killer has a Panamanian ID card.

His background…is curious:

Matthew does not hesitate to cross Darien Gap with Senafront, with Oscar Blue, and others.

This is Matthew with Josh Philipp at Epoch Times who also accompanied us to Darien Gap:

Matthew grew up in Panama and used to swim in the Canal. His father was a Canal Pilot.

On day of the video above, in April 2025, Lara Logan is in the background somewhere. We had just taken Lara to Darien Gap. Lara Logan is a force of nature.

Matt, Masako and I have taken a who’s who of people into Darien Gap. Hundreds more have asked to go. But we are not tour guides. This is serious.

Masako and I first ventured to Darien with Chuck Holton. Chuck attended the U.S. military jungle school in Panama when he was a Soldier. Chuck also parachuted into Panama during the invasion. Shot the place up. And came back to live. Both Chuck and Matt love Panama and Panamanians.

They also see the dark clouds pulling together.

United States must work very closely with Panama.

Greater war is coming to Panama. And the region. Process war is ongoing.

For the Panama area, wars of blue seas invasion and control started a little more than five hundred years ago. The Spanish arrived. And now people speaking the language of the Conquistadors often call Americans the invaders. When, in fact, Americans abandoned Panama. And that’s the problem.

Panama should pray for Americans to return. The Dragon is hungry. Bridge four over the Canal — China Bridge — is being built as I write these words.

This video is less than a week old:

Some Panamanians say “You don’t know what you are talking about! That’s our bridge!” There will be great surprises.

Panama is a defenseless baby pork-chop crawling around with pork-chops around its neck.

Masako and I had this painted to hang in our study. To remind us daily. What is unfolding:

The above artwork is painted on an authentic French financial instrument to raise money for their failed Canal. French succeeded at Suez in 1869. But died by the thousands while failing in Panama.

And the Spanish surely spilled some blood starting more than five hundred years ago. The place is filled with gold. Some of the finest gold in the world. And copper. Energy. Timber. Future railroad and highway to Colombia. Trees still tower in the jungle under which Spaniards surely killed and died.

And now Americans are preparing to fight in Panama again. Having made the crucial error in giving up land already earned. United States created Republic of Panama in 1903, and completed the Canal in 1914. We created Panama to create the Canal.

Panama: location, location, location.

This process war has been going for just over five centuries.

More than 500 years: foreign powers have fought over this land. More than 500 years, the war never stopped.

The war-seasons change, forms change, but the war over this incredibly critical piece of land will continue.

We either win

Or we lose

Either way, it’s Big

Here in Japan, Masako constantly talks with top Japanese thought leaders. Few Japanese or Americans realize criticality of Panama to United States and to Japan.

China understands.

Russia understands.

Zionist power centers understand.

As for Canal customers, in order:

1) USA

2) China

3) Japan

Implications are deep.

Panamanians, and the vast majority of people who live in Panama, will not recognize war until they are blinded by blasted window glass. Such is war. This is normal.

====END===

