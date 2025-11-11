Japan: Bears Hunt Man Hunts Bear

Masako and I will see the Bear Hunter soon. Meanwhile, we have many books on Ainu people. Ainu and bears go together like Florida Man and Gators.



Check this 1884 book setting beside me. How Ainu babies are carried, poison arrow for the otter, and the knowledge that sometimes you get the bear and sometimes the bear gets you.



A bear hunter told Masako today that he got into a fight with a bear. Kicked the bear and shot it. I asked him today to take me bear hunting with him tomorrow. He said it’s very dangerous. (Bears love Big Honey).



From our study library:

Iomante イオマンテ)

Ainu would raise bear cubs like children. Even suckling from a woman. Later the young bear would be sacrificed. The spirit released from the disguise of the bear body.



The bear attacks are real. Both types of Japanese bears are man-eaters. The Ussuri brown bear in Hokkaido, and here on Honshu, the Asian black bear. Aggressive, athletic, courageous. Hunting goes both ways here.

Beautiful cursive in the beautiful old book from 1883. (Title page indicates 1884. Copyright page shows 1883).

The frog in the well has no idea of the great ocean, still he imagines he knows every thing. Mizuno of Ota had never been out of his native village; yet when he was told about the Yezo-jin (Aino) he laughed, and replied, ‘Such tales are very good for children: as for me, I am not acquainted with anyone who worships a bear. (page 1)

On the next page, 154, the bear escapes out a window and heads for the mountains. The chief and his people “ and about five hundred yellow dogs ” chase after the bear. The chief returned at nightfall saying, “ the bear has departed.”



That bear made the great escape from a bear-worship sacrifice.

Another did not.

Before a bear is sacrificed:



Today we worship you as god:

Therefore eat what we offer, and enjoy yourself

AINO’S SPEACH TO THE BEAR

(page 138)

Sacrifice ceremony

Bear worshipping.

The crushing. Akin to juicing the body of the spirit. To release the spirit from the disguise of the bear-body.

Bear worshiped to death. According to the book, the weeping woman is the bear’s foster mother. Foster mothers sometimes suckle the bears as cubs.

And the world turns.

Puppy soup

Old Schooling

Otter hunting with poison arrow. Old school debt trap.

Bait fish hanging in tree.

And below, the intoxicant bait for humans….



In book

after book

after endless old books —

always this:

The Intoxicants.

Notice mention of the Japanese government attempting to stop the poisoning of Ainu.



And to their deep credit, globally, century after century, Christian missionaries have fought back the demon of intoxicants. Never fully defeating the demon. But denying the evil spirits freedom of movement. And denying the evil spirits much human terrain. The ultimate WMD.



Man-Demons know the dark arts of destroying people — provide abundance of chemicals they crave. Enslave through addiction. Sell slavery to them. Sell them their chemical chains. Drain wealth and spirit. Take their land.



Nothing is new under the sun.

Closing notes:

Practice thinking hygiene.

Read old books.

Study cults.

Study brainwashing.

And mathematics.



The Acme of brainwashing is to brainwash your brainwasher. This is done on a common basis. Proactive not reactive.



The current bear-scare in Japan is being used much as the wolf-scare across other parts of the world. Same game. To attack farmers and food supply.



Listen to farmers.

Listen to farmers closely.

Farmers say smart things.



====end mind-burst sans edit ====





Thank you for your support! Masako and I greatly appreciate and need it.



For paper checks, please photograph front and back of check and email directly to me: Michael.Yon@protonmail.com



Or mail:

Michael Yon, LLC

PO Box 66

Archer, FL 32618



If you wish to send precious metals, please email. FedEx/UPS ships safely: Michael.Yon@protonmail.com



Other methods. Please SUBSCRIBE, SHARE, SUPPORT:



Copy and paste: https://michaelyon.com/#donate

QR codes and More

GiveSendGo -- David's Eyes

Crypto/Zelle/PayPal/Venmo/CashApp

Share

Mailed Donations are Welcome!

Michael Yon, LLC

PO Box 66

Archer, FL 32618

Copy and paste into browser:

https://michaelyon.com/#donate