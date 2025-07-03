03 July 2025

Nagoya, Japan

Mind dump, sans edit



Zionists Forces are beating drums louder and more frequently: “Iran may close Strait of Hormuz.”



With devastating effects on world economy, and on food supply.

Effects of closing Strait of Hormuz will cause more than just ripples. Extended closure of Hormuz and other routes such as Panama/Suez/Malacca, would lead to massive famine.

I got this graphic from Matt Bracken

Iran has no vital interests in closing Strait of Hormuz. The opposite is true. Iran’s current interests are best served by keeping Hormuz open.



If Zionist Forces truly believe Iran is preparing to close Hormuz, why does the Iranian Navy remain intact? Not a scratch.

If Zionist Forces truly believe Iran is preparing to close Hormuz with sea mines, why does the Iranian Navy remain intact?

Some First Principles thinking…as Newton described in 1686.

A few basics:



1) This global war is predominantly about routes and resources. Countries such as Panama will lose effective sovereignty in the nearer term. Countries such as Thailand are being ripped asunder in ways most people do not yet sense, or at least many people have not made sense of what they sense. We smell something is off but ascribe the stench to assigned targets, or to diversions.



2) Zionists Forces, for their part, are in service to numerous goals including massive depopulation. For ZF, the faith involved is irrelevant. There is no plan to “save the Jews.” Or Christians, Muslims, Buddhists, Jains, Mormons, Vodouisants, animists — does not matter. Equal opportunity global genocide. Death in bulk. And if you live in a strategically important place like Armenia, Thailand, Texas, California, Panama, Sinai, or Gaza — and are in the way. You are targeted for destruction. If you do not KNOW you are in the club, you can KNOW you are not in the club. If you or your family were coerced or persuaded to take the jab without personal warning…you are not in the club.



For nearly everyone, if we breathe we die. If they win. GLOBAL DEPOPULATION IN BULK. Zionist Forces are just one of many oligarchical systems, but ZF has particular influence over media and USA. And are principals in the jab weapon development and employment in combat:



National borders are to be destroyed. The global corporation operates more efficiently without borders or laws for the owners. CCP is growing like kudzu over Japan, USA, Canada, Australia, Panama, and more…. While Zionist Forces are trying to reduce numbers of everyone across the globe, CCP limits their attacks to people who are in the way. Such as Tibetans.



ZF is more of a global school-shooter on SSRIs. Blasting everyone. Targets include people who thought they were on team-ZF. Anyone who was coerced to jab and not given a free pass…was were targeted for death. Many people would be reading this but took the jab and are dead. Many oligarchical systems are at play with a variety of goals. Some are not planning on global population reduction — some are still building infrastructure for more people. This is complex. For instance, the CCP oligarchical system clearly states they envision a world with Chinese genes who speak Mandarin. ZF clearly does not want a Chinese world. Some even more extremist ZF want approximately zero humans on earth. And so naturally they might welcome nuclear combat. And should not be invited to parties.

Meanwhile, China and Russia continue to build more trade infrastructure. And some subset of ZF clearly does not want global holocaust and is fighting SCO and other parties for the routes. If all the ZF wanted extreme depopulation, they would not be fighting for routes/resources such as Panama, Suez, Hormuz.



SCO is Shanghai Cooperation Organization. The other NATO: https://eng.sectsco.org

"Useless eaters” consume the space and occupy the property of The Beast. Many ZF and CCP openly view themselves as Kings and Queens and view us as disposable subjects. Most people seem to view themselves as disposable subjects and objects:

“just doin’ my job, Sir”

“just doin’ as told, Sir,”

“above my pay grade, Sir”

Marco Polo explored the Silk Road from 1271 to 1295. Much of that route is precisely as it is today. We are the latest generation of bears fighting over the same caves and streams.



There is nothing new under the sun. None of this is new. We live in continuation of what never has ended. We do not know when it all began.

Curiously, if Zionists Forces were not homicidal jab-pushing mass-murderers — ZF may have gained great support among common people who wish to defeat CCP.



But now, millions of normal people realize no matter who wins, the winning Beast wants to kill or enslave us.



Zionist Forces are hardcore jab-pushers. Jab-pushing created a Rubicon of awakening. They openly treated us as livestock. Cattle they would manage and populate or depopulate to manage the books or market.

I bought these two old French Canal stocks in Panama. Authentic fundraising for Panama Canal in late 1800s. Each now emblazoned different paintings. How appropriate.



Bottom Line:



This war is —

Old

Global

Genocidal for centuries

Someone very wise wrote these words:

That which has been is that which will be, and that which has been done is that which will be done. So there is nothing new under the sun.



Help Me See for You — Givesendgo

Crypto/Zelle/PayPal/Venmo/CashApp

Share

Leave a comment

Snail Mail:

Michael Yon, LLC

PO Box 66

Archer, FL 32618

The obscure we see eventually. The completely obvious, it seems, takes longer.

Edward R. Murrow

Help Me See for You — Givesendgo

Crypto/Zelle/PayPal/Venmo/CashApp

Share

Leave a comment

Snail Mail Support — Needed!

Michael Yon, LLC

PO Box 66

Archer, FL 32618

