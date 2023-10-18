General Erik Kurilla is one of the most physically courageous and capable Soldiers I’ve ever know. Extremely smart. Extremely competent. Extremely aggressive.

I spent five months of intense combat with his battalion and was in many firefights and bombings right beside Erik or with his incredible Soldiers. The Deuce Four.

Erik was always leading the way into combat until the day al Qaeda shot Erik several times. Feet in front of me. Erik kept fighting despite a femur snapped in half by one of several bullets that struck Erik nearly point blank. I saw it all.

Erik was shot badly and bullets were still snapping by. Erik continued to fight in close quarters. I was right there. Erik was on ground with his leg twisted.

I had no weapon only a camera but I could not leave Erik alone to be killed.

Another Soldier, Robb Prosser, super stud Ranger like Erik, suddenly arrived, fired 30 rounds on full-auto and was doing hand-to-hand combat in front of me. Robb’s gloves were slippery with al Qaeda blood and he was haven trouble strangling the al Qaeda guy. So I took Robb’s empty rifle from the ground and demanded ammunition from a lieutenant who was too afraid to fight.

The fight soon ended.

Erik, while bleeding badly, was still giving orders from the ground. The medic had to administer extra sedative so Erik would stop trying to lead the battalion while shot. Erik could not even sit up but he wanted to keep running the outfit. The man is incredible.

Erik is not a playdough soldier like “General” Mark Milley.

Mark Milley is bullshit.

Erik is Iron.

Erik is not a stupid racist like “General” CQ Brown.

General Erik Kurilla is highly intelligent and reads people like nobody you ever likely will meet. I saw numerous times Erik spot enemy out of a crowd. His sense is uncanny to the point of weird. The men called it the “Deuce Sixth Sense.” (His callsign was Deuce Six).

Erik is a real General and an incredible combat warrior. Those things can never be taken away.

The Deuce Four Battalion Erik commanded was the most highly decorated battalion during the Iraq war. After being severely wounded and continuing to lead and fight, Erik recovered and returned to combat duty about a year later and kept doing so until now.

If General Erik Kurilla is your enemy, you are in great danger.

None of the above can ever be taken away from Erik.

I felt real pain deeply in my soul when Erik never stood against the death jabs, or women into Ranger Regiment. (Erik became Ranger Regiment Commander and a lot more).

Nobody gets a pass on death jabs. Not Trump. Not Erik. Nobody.

This is a moral abomination. This above almost all else bothers me: That Erik Kurilla does not stand up against the invasion of America.

We are being destroyed.

We are being destroyed.

America is being destroyed.

Civilization is being destroyed. Generals and Admirals should be resigning en-masse. I find it deeply bothersome when the puppets continue to salute Biden while grinding our young people into mulch under jabs and communist indoctrination.

You see all that salad on Erik’s chest. Erik is one of a small percent who actually earned it all. He really is that man. I often thought Erik deserved the Medal of Honor. Not for the day he got shot up but for other things I saw on other days, in aggregate.

In my mind, Erik earned an actual Medal of Honor but of course never got one.

All the above is history.

I am deeply bothered Erik might be communist. Making us enemies. To become enemies with someone you deeply respect is one of the worst things. I gave up all access. I cannot carry the load of destroying my own country and remaining silent.

I am deeply American.

I still hold glimmer of hope Erik will cast the spell by DEFENDING AMERICA! WE HAVE NO BORDER!

We have no border

Famines coming

We are being destroyed

Erik is just following orders

Our military has turned on Americans

