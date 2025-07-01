Nagoya, Japan

01 July 2025



Before we talk about a kinetic part of the war, a quick mention of the genocidal death jabs.



Masako Ganaha and I are sitting in a private conference room in Nagoya. We are with Dr. Seiji Kojima（MD, PhD). Masako is preparing to do live interview with Dr. Kojima at 1900 Japan time. Which is right now. This will be only in Japanese without English subtitles. I mention this for anyone who speaks or wishes to practice Japanese.



Dr. Kojima is Professor Emeritus at Nagoya University and Chairman of the Nagoya Childhood Cancer Foundation. He graduated from Nagoya University School of Medicine in 1976 and engaged in the treatment of pediatric cancer and intractable blood diseases.

In 1999, Dr. Kojima became professor of pediatrics at Nagoya University, where he developed comprehensive genetic diagnostic methods using next-generation sequencers and gene therapies such as Car-T therapy for leukemia.



After retiring from Nagoya University in 2016, he established the Nagoya Childhood Cancer Foundation, which supports pediatric cancer patients, their families, and researchers.

During the “Covid19” attack, Dr. Kojima published analysis regarding effectiveness and side effects of the death jabs based on publicly announced data. His published papers have been cited over 19,000 times and have an H-Index of 75.



Rumble:

https://rumble.com/v6vk1gt-415800173.html



YouTube

Next order of business:



The war is growing. Growing speculation about who is attacking Russian energy/economy. Remember…Masako and I successfully predicted Nord Stream attack far in advance. We were so confident in this prediction that we travelled twice to BASF plant in Ludwigshafen, Germany. Our second trip was a mere 14 days before the attack.



And so, naturally, many folks asked how Masako and I predicted Nord Stream, Darien Gap, Screw Worms, Panama and Thailand meltdowns, and so much else so accurately.

We study.

We go see.

We find the right people to ask.

We know what to ask.

What to tune out.

What to tune in.

Who to tune out.

Who to tune in.



And so, naturally, many people have asked us who destroyed Nord Stream. The answers are easy. Amazingly easy.



Two suspects:

Suspect #1: US/Zionists

Suspect #2: Space Aliens.



Attacks on the Russian oil shipments. That’s either Space Aliens, or US/Zionists. The same who blew up Nord Stream and who flooded America with death jabs and Alien Invaders. The same people who blew up Nord Stream shot people around the world with death jabs.



Children and many others are dying here. Across Japan and the world from death jabs.



On the food/economy front, Japanese government already released strategic rice reserves due to exploding prices. If the Strait of Hormuz is closed, Japan, China, and many others will be in deep trouble.



I strongly suspect Strait of Hormuz will be closed due to US/Zionists, or the same Space Aliens who are pushing massive earth wars and depopulations.



And thus I am sitting with Masako and Dr. Kojimi. They are making the live interview while I type this. Hopefully the keystrokes are not on the audio.

More jabs are out. “Replicons” that likely will be far more intense than previous death jabs. This is war. The same people genociding Gaza are genociding us.

The penalty for mistakes or cowardice often will be death.

Help Masako and me to see and mark the mines. This is Big War:

Help Me See for You — Givesendgo

Crypto/Zelle/PayPal/Venmo/CashApp

Snail Mail:

Michael Yon, LLC

PO Box 66

Archer, FL 32618

The obscure we see eventually. The completely obvious, it seems, takes longer.

Edward R. Murrow

