Emmee Thelperro
20h

WEAK51 PAAQ 300327

TSUAK1

BULLETIN

Public Tsunami Message Number 5

NWS National Tsunami Warning Center Palmer AK

827 PM PDT Tue Jul 29 2025

UPDATES

-------

* Revised alert areas

...THE TSUNAMI WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...

...THE TSUNAMI ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT...

Tsunami Warning in Effect for;

* CALIFORNIA, The coast from Cape Mendocino, California to

The Oregon/Cal. Border

* ALEUTIAN ISLANDS, Samalga Pass, Alaska (30 miles SW of

Nikolski) to Attu, Alaska including the Pribilof Islands

Tsunami Advisory in Effect for;

* CALIFORNIA, The coast from The Cal./Mexico Border to Cape

Mendocino, California including San Francisco Bay

* OREGON, The coast from The Oregon/Cal. Border to The

Oregon/Wash. Border including the Columbia River estuary

coast

* WASHINGTON, Outer coast from the Oregon/Washington border

to Slip Point, Columbia River estuary coast, and the Juan

de Fuca Strait coast

* BRITISH COLUMBIA, The north coast and Haida Gwaii, the

central coast and northeast Vancouver Island, the outer

west coast of Vancouver Island, the Juan de Fuca Strait

coast

* SOUTH ALASKA AND THE ALASKA PENINSULA, Pacific coasts from

Chignik Bay, Alaska to Unimak Pass, Alaska (80 miles NE of

Unalaska)

* ALEUTIAN ISLANDS, Unimak Pass, Alaska (80 miles NE of

Unalaska) to Samalga Pass, Alaska (30 miles SW of Nikolski)

For other US and Canadian Pacific coasts in North America,

there is no tsunami threat.

FORECASTS OF TSUNAMI ACTIVITY

-----------------------------

* A tsunami has been generated. The first waves are forecasted to

arrive at the following locations and specified times.

* Forecast tsunami duration is the approximate length of time which

the tsunami may produce dangerous currents and waves.

* Forecast max tsunami height is the highest expected water level

above the tide.

* Forecasts are not provided for sites which have been impacted

more than an hour prior to the time of this message.

FORECAST FORECAST FORECAST

START TSUNAMI MAX TSUNAMI

SITE OF TSUNAMI DURATION HEIGHT

---- ---------- -------- -------------

* Alaska

Saint Paul 1855 AKDT Jul 29 less than 1ft

* British Columbia

Langara 2205 PDT Jul 29 less than 1ft

Tofino 2330 PDT Jul 29 less than 1ft

* Oregon

Port Orford 2335 PDT Jul 29 15 hrs 0.9- 1.7 ft

Charleston 2345 PDT Jul 29 less than 1ft

Brookings 2350 PDT Jul 29 9 hrs 0.8- 1.4 ft

Seaside 2355 PDT Jul 29

Newport 2355 PDT Jul 29

* Washington

La Push 2335 PDT Jul 29

Neah Bay 2340 PDT Jul 29 less than 1ft

Long Beach 2345 PDT Jul 29 less than 1ft

Westport 2350 PDT Jul 29 less than 1ft

Moclips 2350 PDT Jul 29 less than 1ft

Port Angeles 0015 PDT Jul 30 less than 1ft

Port Townsend 0045 PDT Jul 30 less than 1ft

Bellingham 0110 PDT Jul 30 less than 1ft

Tacoma 0200 PDT Jul 30

* California

Fort Bragg 2350 PDT Jul 29 9 hrs 0.7- 1.3 ft

Crescent City 2350 PDT Jul 29 30 hrs 2.6- 4.8 ft

Monterey 0015 PDT Jul 30 less than 1ft

Port San Luis 0035 PDT Jul 30 24 hrs 2.0- 3.7 ft

San Francisco 0040 PDT Jul 30 less than 1ft

Santa Barbara 0045 PDT Jul 30 less than 1ft

Los Angeles Harb 0100 PDT Jul 30 less than 1ft

Newport Beach 0110 PDT Jul 30 less than 1ft

La Jolla 0110 PDT Jul 30 less than 1ft

Oceanside 0115 PDT Jul 30 less than 1ft

OBSERVATIONS OF TSUNAMI ACTIVITY - UPDATED

------------------------------------------

* Observed max tsunami height is the highest recorded water level

above the tide level up to the time of this message.

TIME OBSERVED MAX

SITE OF MEASUREMENT TSUNAMI HEIGHT

---------------------------- ---------------- --------------

Amchitka Alaska 0.8ft

Adak Alaska 0.9ft

Kushiro Japan 1.1ft

Abashiri Japan 0.7ft

Hanasaki Japan 1.1ft

Nikolskoe Russia 1714 PDT Jul 29 0.2ft

PRELIMINARY EARTHQUAKE PARAMETERS

---------------------------------

* Magnitude 8.8

* Origin Time 1525 AKDT Jul 29 2025

1625 PDT Jul 29 2025

2325 UTC Jul 29 2025

* Coordinates 52.2 North 160.0 East

* Depth 46 miles

* Location 315 miles SW of Bering I., Komandorski

80 miles SE of Petropavlovsk, Kamchatka

RECOMMENDED ACTIONS

-------------------

* See message number 4 for recommended actions.

IMPACTS

-------

* See message number 4 for possible impacts.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND NEXT UPDATE

--------------------------------------

* Refer to the internet site tsunami.gov for more information.

* Pacific coastal residents outside California, Oregon,

Washington, British Columbia and Alaska should refer to the

Pacific Tsunami Warning Center messages at tsunami.gov.

