The obscure we see eventually. The completely obvious, it seems, takes longer.
Edward R. Murrow
WEAK51 PAAQ 300327
TSUAK1
BULLETIN
Public Tsunami Message Number 5
NWS National Tsunami Warning Center Palmer AK
827 PM PDT Tue Jul 29 2025
UPDATES
-------
* Revised alert areas
...THE TSUNAMI WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...
...THE TSUNAMI ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT...
Tsunami Warning in Effect for;
* CALIFORNIA, The coast from Cape Mendocino, California to
The Oregon/Cal. Border
* ALEUTIAN ISLANDS, Samalga Pass, Alaska (30 miles SW of
Nikolski) to Attu, Alaska including the Pribilof Islands
Tsunami Advisory in Effect for;
* CALIFORNIA, The coast from The Cal./Mexico Border to Cape
Mendocino, California including San Francisco Bay
* OREGON, The coast from The Oregon/Cal. Border to The
Oregon/Wash. Border including the Columbia River estuary
coast
* WASHINGTON, Outer coast from the Oregon/Washington border
to Slip Point, Columbia River estuary coast, and the Juan
de Fuca Strait coast
* BRITISH COLUMBIA, The north coast and Haida Gwaii, the
central coast and northeast Vancouver Island, the outer
west coast of Vancouver Island, the Juan de Fuca Strait
coast
* SOUTH ALASKA AND THE ALASKA PENINSULA, Pacific coasts from
Chignik Bay, Alaska to Unimak Pass, Alaska (80 miles NE of
Unalaska)
* ALEUTIAN ISLANDS, Unimak Pass, Alaska (80 miles NE of
Unalaska) to Samalga Pass, Alaska (30 miles SW of Nikolski)
For other US and Canadian Pacific coasts in North America,
there is no tsunami threat.
FORECASTS OF TSUNAMI ACTIVITY
-----------------------------
* A tsunami has been generated. The first waves are forecasted to
arrive at the following locations and specified times.
* Forecast tsunami duration is the approximate length of time which
the tsunami may produce dangerous currents and waves.
* Forecast max tsunami height is the highest expected water level
above the tide.
* Forecasts are not provided for sites which have been impacted
more than an hour prior to the time of this message.
FORECAST FORECAST FORECAST
START TSUNAMI MAX TSUNAMI
SITE OF TSUNAMI DURATION HEIGHT
---- ---------- -------- -------------
* Alaska
Saint Paul 1855 AKDT Jul 29 less than 1ft
* British Columbia
Langara 2205 PDT Jul 29 less than 1ft
Tofino 2330 PDT Jul 29 less than 1ft
* Oregon
Port Orford 2335 PDT Jul 29 15 hrs 0.9- 1.7 ft
Charleston 2345 PDT Jul 29 less than 1ft
Brookings 2350 PDT Jul 29 9 hrs 0.8- 1.4 ft
Seaside 2355 PDT Jul 29
Newport 2355 PDT Jul 29
* Washington
La Push 2335 PDT Jul 29
Neah Bay 2340 PDT Jul 29 less than 1ft
Long Beach 2345 PDT Jul 29 less than 1ft
Westport 2350 PDT Jul 29 less than 1ft
Moclips 2350 PDT Jul 29 less than 1ft
Port Angeles 0015 PDT Jul 30 less than 1ft
Port Townsend 0045 PDT Jul 30 less than 1ft
Bellingham 0110 PDT Jul 30 less than 1ft
Tacoma 0200 PDT Jul 30
* California
Fort Bragg 2350 PDT Jul 29 9 hrs 0.7- 1.3 ft
Crescent City 2350 PDT Jul 29 30 hrs 2.6- 4.8 ft
Monterey 0015 PDT Jul 30 less than 1ft
Port San Luis 0035 PDT Jul 30 24 hrs 2.0- 3.7 ft
San Francisco 0040 PDT Jul 30 less than 1ft
Santa Barbara 0045 PDT Jul 30 less than 1ft
Los Angeles Harb 0100 PDT Jul 30 less than 1ft
Newport Beach 0110 PDT Jul 30 less than 1ft
La Jolla 0110 PDT Jul 30 less than 1ft
Oceanside 0115 PDT Jul 30 less than 1ft
OBSERVATIONS OF TSUNAMI ACTIVITY - UPDATED
------------------------------------------
* Observed max tsunami height is the highest recorded water level
above the tide level up to the time of this message.
TIME OBSERVED MAX
SITE OF MEASUREMENT TSUNAMI HEIGHT
---------------------------- ---------------- --------------
Amchitka Alaska 0.8ft
Adak Alaska 0.9ft
Kushiro Japan 1.1ft
Abashiri Japan 0.7ft
Hanasaki Japan 1.1ft
Nikolskoe Russia 1714 PDT Jul 29 0.2ft
PRELIMINARY EARTHQUAKE PARAMETERS
---------------------------------
* Magnitude 8.8
* Origin Time 1525 AKDT Jul 29 2025
1625 PDT Jul 29 2025
2325 UTC Jul 29 2025
* Coordinates 52.2 North 160.0 East
* Depth 46 miles
* Location 315 miles SW of Bering I., Komandorski
80 miles SE of Petropavlovsk, Kamchatka
RECOMMENDED ACTIONS
-------------------
* See message number 4 for recommended actions.
IMPACTS
-------
* See message number 4 for possible impacts.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND NEXT UPDATE
--------------------------------------
* Refer to the internet site tsunami.gov for more information.
* Pacific coastal residents outside California, Oregon,
Washington, British Columbia and Alaska should refer to the
Pacific Tsunami Warning Center messages at tsunami.gov.