Just got this from CENTURIONS: Another flood disaster currently unfolding near Marble falls and Austin area.

To be clear, this is a SECOND flood unfolding.



https://x.com/nwssanantonio/status/1941441927385075916

///BREAK///

Something doesn’t feel right. Texas could be under attack. As in the previous catastrophe in North Carolina, and the inferno in Hawaii.



Notice this program across Europe to remove water infrastructure. This will be used to cleanse land of humans. And seize it.

https://damremoval.eu

Forget Ukraine and Israel. Americans are getting destroyed!

The obscure we see eventually. The completely obvious, it seems, takes longer.

Edward R. Murrow

