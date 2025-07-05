Just got this from CENTURIONS: Another flood disaster currently unfolding near Marble falls and Austin area.
To be clear, this is a SECOND flood unfolding.
https://x.com/nwssanantonio/status/1941441927385075916
///BREAK///
Something doesn’t feel right. Texas could be under attack. As in the previous catastrophe in North Carolina, and the inferno in Hawaii.
Notice this program across Europe to remove water infrastructure. This will be used to cleanse land of humans. And seize it.
https://damremoval.eu
Forget Ukraine and Israel. Americans are getting destroyed!
Snail Mail:
Michael Yon, LLC
PO Box 66
Archer, FL 32618
The obscure we see eventually. The completely obvious, it seems, takes longer.
Edward R. Murrow
Snail Mail Support — Needed!
Michael Yon, LLC
PO Box 66
Archer, FL 32618
No doubt this is part of the attack on humanity here in the US. Maui, Paradise, Calif, W. North Carolina, you name it. Weather attacks have produced 100 year floods all too often to be mere chance. Make no mistake, we are under attack.
I remember Spain! You are right!