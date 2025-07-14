Michael’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marcia's avatar
Marcia
14h

This post is a work of art. The chaotic boat landing at Lajas Blanca. I noticed one of the boat occupants giving the middle finger to the photographer. The thug from Venezuela....he haunts me from having seen him months ago on the original post. I am surprised the Indians took the jab. You write they were forced to do so...still surprises me there was not great resistance given their history with meddlers and evil foreigners raping their country. The children ate the U.N. food with a ravenous appetite...they looked hungry....wonder if that, too, is a set up by UN devils. Your emphasis on how the Chinese and the Zionists both are professional victims, both are predators, both consider themselves the 'chosen people' ..seems so obvious when stated like you have. I remember your video of the logged trees being driven out of the jungle...that also has stayed with me since I first saw it. This post illustrates unrestricted warfare perfectly. How easily we are all duped. That, to me, is the most terrifying aspect of this tragedy. How easily enslaved and fooled by authority figures while they completely destroy our health, lives, future. THANK YOU. Just outstanding post. Map really helpful showing Bajo Chiquito location.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Michael Yon and others
Anon's avatar
Anon
14h

Excellent as always. Hope you are well

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Yon
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture