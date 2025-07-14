Japan

14 July 2025



This will be a wild, rambling rant without edit. Strap and let’s go!



Bajo Chiquito is a remote village in Darien Gap. About 400 Embera Indians live in Bajo Chiquito. I have been inside Bajo Chiquito at least fifty times.



Bajo Chiquito is marked approximately in the middle of the map above. Thousands of people died reaching Bajo Chiquito in the past four years. United Nations/HIAS/Norwegian Refugee Council…more:

I made this photograph in Bajo Chiquito. Invaders using the HIAS map. Many murderers and rapists invaded along this route. The murderer of Laken Riley stood exactly right here.

Bajo Chiquito is the first village many invaders see after surviving most of the jungle portion of their invasion.

The HIAS lady below was at Bajo Chiquito helping invaders into America. Where they murder people like Laken Riley. Lake Riley’s murderer was exactly right here. IOM and HIAS helped Jose Ibarra find his target.

Masako Ganaha and I recently took Lara Logan to Bajo Chiquito.

IOM is the main organization coordinating global invasions.

Amy Pope is the current puppet-leader of IOM. Some call her Amy Dope.

I made all these photos and videos other than the two IOM press release videos.

IOM is a purple magnet.

United Nations is working hard to create maximum homosexuality among Latins and others in service to the larger depopulation agenda.



When you spend much time with United Nations— you realize that organization should not be allowed within miles of a playground.

And from their own website — “Gender-transitions” for “sustainable future” = spaying and neutering to dissolve their countries and take them land:







A friend in Panama just sent this note and message:



”IOM….. did a food outreach in Bajo Chiquito….. it really does seem that they’re desperate to maintain their presence in that village. I imagine things are pretty rough there now without all the income…… feels like they’re keeping a place warmer….”



IOM is using Senafront face. Senafront is Panamanian border patrol. Professional and serious people. Senafront has an outpost in Bajo Chiquito. My words are not attack on Senafront. My personal experiences with Senafront have all been positive and professional. Much Respect.



United Nations is another story. United Nations is a tool to take Panama. I would never accept food from United Nations. But if U.N. uses Senafront to deliver the food — the Embera Indians trust Senafront. Their relationship is solid. I am with Senafront in Bajo Chiquito often. Usually I go with the Indians but sometimes with Senafront. If you go as tourist, both the Senafront and Embera will treat you with respect. But if they warn you about flash flood you better listen!



Huge amounts of very deadly flash floods here. The United Nations invasion trail is a death zone.



Video from Bajo Chiquito just posted by UN/IOM:

Masako and I take many people into various parts of the jungle, the sea, and through the Panama Canal. Most recently we took Lara Logan. Lara flew from Texas with Luke Coffee. We took a sail boat from Panama City to Darien, and then a 4wd and then a dugout canoe.

Masako and I spend so much time in the jungle she just falls asleep anywhere. That’s Dr. Chris Martenson in the back of the piragua. We are heading to Bajo Chiquito.



Lara Logan is in the photograph below in Bajo Chiquito. Masako and I guided Lara into Darien Gap in 2025. Please ask Lara or Dr. Martenson or Bret Weinstein or Matt Bracken if the children in Bajo Chiquito need “help” from United Nations. They all were there.

This is Masako teaching Embera children how to fly the drone. They went through six batteries and could fly it better than I can. Every time we go back they want to fly the drone. Notice we are sitting at the front door of the Senafront command post HQ in Bajo Chiquito.

Lara Logan in Bajo Chiquito, Darien Gap, Panama. April 2025.



The children of Bajo Chiquito are happy, healthy — until the jabs and invaders. Indian children do not need sex-change operations pushed on Panama by United Nations.

Notice SENAFRONT (screenshot from the IOM video) wearing the rainbow clown costume.



HIAS uses this costume in Darien. You will see HIAS in particular pushes Indian and Latin employees to wear the gay-ification costume while dealing with children.



These Embera children do not need clowns. They climb high in trees, hunt jaguars with their grandfathers, and swim across muddy streams, ride horses across rivers. They commonly avoid sudden and extremely dangerous flash-floods as part of their daily lives. And they are happier than any children I see anywhere. They are alive! Truly alive! They don’t need gay clowns, or suspect food. This jungle is a giant pantry. And these good people are tuned to the jungle. They are farmers, fishers, hunters. And they take gold from the rivers.

Globalist use photos such as this clown crap as proof of their evil gay-ification work. Depopulation.



This land is worth billions. Incredible trees. The ground rumbles when they fall. The route to Colombia being constructed. Gold everywhere. This place is famous for gold. Not just gold, but easy, high purity gold.

Some Indians used to live in trees out here:

The Spanish put dogs to Indians. And took their gold:

The power of gold. In its many forms.

Apparently conquistadors were good eatin’:

Panama is one of the most important, valuable places on earth. Only a few people seem to realize. Outside the Canal Zone, Darien is by far the gem of gems.



Yet even Panamanian leadership I speak with do not yet seem to grasp the situation. All Panamanians are being cleared from the land. Slowly, but surely. Palantir is sniffing down there. Chinese are buying up land especially along Pan-American Highway.



Please translate this to any language and spread across the Americas.



Note: Masako and I have been to Bajo Chiquito at least fifty times. Having taken dozens of people there including Congressmen, Ann Vandersteel, Brett Weinstein, Chris Martenson, Epoch Times, Oscar Blue, Ben Bergquam, Laura Loomer — and literally fifty more. Most recently, Lara Logan.



Often I go alone into Darien with Embera Indians who have lived there since nobody knows when. The Indians do not need United Nations. The various tribes such as Cuna, Embera, and Wounaan Indians are in the way of CCP and other globalists taking Darien and the rest of Panama.

The Embera in Bajo Chiquito eat better than most Americans. The children swim like little seals in the river. They have actual breath-holding competitions. They climb trees so high they bump their heads off the birds. And go to school and play soccer.

But in a scene straight from “save the children”…United Nations enters the jungle war with the gay-ification programs. Death jabs. Several years ago, the government was going door-to-door making detailed census.



The Chinese are taking the trees. United Nations ran MORE THAN A MILLION invaders through here in the past four years.

Panama is a junction of major arteries. Rich in local resources. Thinly populated by many ethnic groups with no serious means of defense.



Panama on whole is an abandoned baby. In a golden crib. In the global hood. Panama’s best ally has been United States, by far. But USA has gone insane and is running across the globe on a global school-shooting along with insane Zionists. Who are thick in Panama. Struggling against the ravages of Chinese.



And so — who are normal people to call “the good guy” and “the bad guy?” In some fights, there is no good guy.



CCP is a clear evil. Zionists…are genociding us all with death jabs:

Is it clear enough?

Death jabs. Panama was one of the most locked-down countries in the world. The vast majority of Panama took the jabs.

Is it clear enough?

“The Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command.”

― George Orwell, 1984

For the bloggers like Doper Joe Rogan, the big money is in supporting either CCP, or Zionists. Supporting neither is a destitute career path. The big bucks are in treason.



Treason is path to hell.

Is it clear enough?

Two most major combatants in this global war are Zionists and Chinese Communist Party. There are many big players. Significant players. But for the moment, the Chinese and Zionists are the biggest (with names) until one crumbles. Both are invading United States and pushing drugs and conducting every sort of warfare.

Both are professional victims. Professional victims are predators. Both are amazingly racist and both insists they are “chosen people.” Super-cults.



Both push drugs and both push death jabs. Both want to kill America. Both can buy or “mitigate” Musk or Rogan like nameless ants. Rogan, Musk, other influencers, CCP, and Zionists, push drugs on American youth. Coincidence?



Anyone who is pushing intoxicants and death-jabs is 100% enemy 100% of the time and there is 0% common ground.



And now the Embera Indians are starting to have serious alcohol and drug problems they did not even have four years ago. Not on this scale.



While China, Russia, and Zionists play hardball, America is increasingly an intoxicated idiocracy. A giant kayfabe. A movie set:



This war is REAL.







This thug came through Bajo Chiquito village.



THANKS to IOM/UN/HIAS/Zionists:





More than a million from all over the world came through Darien alone just in past four years: Chinese, Iranians, Afghans, all helped by —

The same Zionists genociding Gaza are doing same in Ireland, Canada, USA…continue long list. The Chinese Communist Party can invade by using actual Chinese Communists. Zionists do not have the numbers. And Zionists engage in slavery.

Chinese did not invent Unrestricted Warfare and are late to the Great Game.



I made the videos above and below. They all had just passed through Bajo Chiquito — many children became sick or even died from diseases United Nations delivered:



I also made the video below of an Afghan who just passed through Chiquito and was landing at Lajas Blanca:

Above — invaders after they pass through Bajo Chiquito and land at Lajas Blanca.



Below — a normal day for my team and I into Darien Gap.

Below — my team and I en route Bajo Chiquito:



A normal day. When this bridge is completed, the flows of invaders through Darien can skyrocket. And Chinese continue to rape the virgin jungle of trees that were growing before Spaniards arrived.

There is no audio on these uncut videos from my archives.





Some intermediate and ultimate goals include:



1) Genocide of indigenous people — who were forced to jab

2) Taking the trees and lands from indigenous in Darien (and globally).

3) Creating major commercial routes through Darien

4) Destabilizing Panama to take Canal

5) From the CCP side, this is about BRI and repopulating vital terrain under Chinese feet and CCP control. From Zionist/US also about depopulation and control of routes/resources.



But Zionists do not have the population numbers to re-populate. So they are busy at the cult-level reducing the entire global population into something more manageable.



Notice the recent information campaign emphasizing that Chinese population size is overstated. But Chinese are not the only people on the march — United Nations is repopulating Europe, Japan, USA, with people they can easily later genocide and keep their children as slave-stock.



This has been a wild ramble above. Masako and I are in the middle of some projects. Thank you for all. And thank you for your financial and other support. It’s more needed than one might imagine. We did not sell out.



Help Me See for You — Givesendgo

Crypto/Zelle/PayPal/Venmo/CashApp

Share

Leave a comment

Snail Mail:

Michael Yon, LLC

PO Box 66

Archer, FL 32618

The obscure we see eventually. The completely obvious, it seems, takes longer.

Edward R. Murrow

Help Me See for You — Givesendgo

Crypto/Zelle/PayPal/Venmo/CashApp

Share

Leave a comment

Snail Mail Support — Needed!

Michael Yon, LLC

PO Box 66

Archer, FL 32618

