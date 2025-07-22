Mind dump from Japan, without edit

22 July 2025



This war is going badly. Ukraine/Israel/Iran/more, are the same war.



The people who are pushing this are not good at winning wars. More accurately, their goals are not to win in ways we would call winning. They are good at starting and prolonging wars that weaken our nation and leave a trail of devastation internally and externally. The same people who push big pharma. Jabs. Race wars.



None of this can be understood without significant historical context. The deepest standing currents of these war systems are about Routes and Resources. Battles between Oligarchs transcending national boundaries. Kings come and go. The Routes and Resources are the polarities and lines of the energy fields and flows.



Generations of same bears fighting over same rivers, same caves.



Example: Panama Canal will forever be a contested area until something fundamental changes. Suez, same. Caspian. Malacca. More.



Energy. Copper. Lithium. The “stuff” demands flow. Nothing human will stand in the way.



At question: who benefits? Different names, different dates, but typically same areas, same reasons.



Endless groups of indigenous people — such as Irish and Japanese, are in the way of predatory oligarchical structures that are themselves subsets in a larger context.



Insofar as everyone’s current narcissistic pet, “Israel,” Israel will be lucky to survive. Ukraine is going the direction some of us warned about since before first shots were fired.



Important safety note:

DO NOT LISTEN TO PEOPLE WHO GOT UKRAINE WRONG.



A massive, strategic, existential error-syndrome of forever-proportion, habitually perpetrated by the Zionist-oligarchical-matrix, is the predatory and parasitoid nature against their own support base and their own safe space. For instance pushing the death jabs. And using fear and punishment as primary conditioning tools. ⚒️



People who are managed through terrorism such as the soft-terrorism of being fired, de-banked, or shunned…when they finally sense opportunity for revenge…will descend as typhoon. Blood hatred = forever war.



The spell is broken around Israel. The tide of support wanes around that oligarchical system.



Many of us warned about Ukraine and now that war is completely out of hand and Ukraine now only a battlefield. Russia continues to gather strength. We hear endless reports of Russian economy collapsing. Yet the attacks intensify.



You are in combat. Our enemies are operating under Weapons Free rules of engagement. This does not mean we all will die. All of our ancestors have been through endless war, famine, pestilence. And periods of poetry and literature.



In war, “weapons free” is the most permissive use of weapons. Weapons free means all weapons at disposal can be employed based on summary judgement against all targets that are not positively identified as friendly.



To be clear — weapons free allows all weapons against ALL targets who are not definitely friendly. All safeties OFF. Seekers are cooled.



Weapons free means free without caveat.



Of course this does not preclude the laws of warfare. But most big players do not pay attention to mere laws when they feel sovereign. They play totally weapons free — law of the jungle — up to the point they do not want to see return fire of hydrogen bombs from space or on hypersonic missiles.

This weapon was released Weapons Free. Against us. By demons.









