02 July 2025

Nagoya, Japan



Mind-dump, sans edit

New video out from Tucker Carlson coincidentally underlines our messages.



NOTE: To be clear, I am not in the architecture shared between Tucker, Joe Rogan, etcetera. I am far too blunt about Trump, Doper-Joe, etcetera, to be one of the gang. Messages come in constantly asking me to send this to that to “Tucker.” I am not Tucker’s secretary or buddy. Best go through front door.

Dopes such as alcohol are weapons employed in service to destroying many countries. Even Japan now suffers zombies stumbling down the streets in limited areas. Not in the numbers we suffer, but growing.



The principle WMD employed in war has been intoxicants. Through at least many centuries. Across the world. Alcohol is a primary. The cast of weapons and characters deep and wide.

Chinese oligarchs are but one of many who use Unrestricted Warfare. Russians, Zionists, Dutch, British, Spanish, Americans, Germans — many have used and do use intoxicants of as WMD. Most weapons are expensive to employ.



Drugs are a “perfect evil.” I wrote about this during the Afghan war using same title while I was surrounded by poppy in Helmand and Kandahar and Uruzgan. The Perfect Evil.



Intoxicant-weapons accrue fortunes from the enemy while physically destroying enemies. Like death jabs. A perfect evil. The enemy actually pays to be destroyed.



But not just intoxicants — the Pharma-trap in general. Drains and destroys.

All three of these books are worth your time.

UNRESTRICTED WARFARE

THE RAPE OF THE MIND

THE MACHIAVELLIANS

A previous book owner underlined the passages below before I read THE RAPE OF THE MIND.



And I then highlighted same:

I bought FROM FAR FORMOSA in Formosa. Taiwan.

Canadian missionary Geo MacKay in the late 1800s describes “the wily Chinese trader” using same intoxicant tricks. Same form, that Spanish and others used across the Americas:

I have stumbled across similar in dozens of books. Same form of attack from various peoples and places. Many victimizers, many victims. Often one and same.

PV=P

Professional Victims = Predators



I made the photograph below in Thailand last year. Chinese have long used drugs against Thailand and all neighbors. While claiming special victim status from British opium wars.

Incredible Thailand is being mind-raped from multiple directions.

Thailand.

I made the video below in a Thai dope-mall. Menu of destruction:

Dope, dope, dope…drawing and draining the wealth from Thailand while destroying the “collective Thai”.

Counter-vomiting campaign…but not counter-drug. Other than against competitors. “Drug wars” often are against competition for who rises to the bottom to drain and destroy local populations.



Demons hate clean Christians, clean Buddhists, clean Muslims, and clean Jews. We all know the demon seed when we see it. Clean families are not their market.

Satan & Co. Does not bother to hide:

And parents brought their children to this expo in Buenos Aires. Brought the children as offerings to Satan & Co.

Straight from hell. Dope expo in Buenos Aires.

Children above at the dope expo in Buenos Aires. Born into a demon trap.



Massive influencers know the prices of their souls:

Traveling dope expo in Argentina. This expo moves from country to country.

WAKE

UP

World!

Massive influencers

There is nothing complicated about this:

Serious people push sober principles.



Demons push dope:

Trump pushing dope in Florida.

I must go now. Thank you for your support.

Help Me See for You — Givesendgo

Crypto/Zelle/PayPal/Venmo/CashApp

Snail Mail:

Michael Yon, LLC

PO Box 66

Archer, FL 32618

The obscure we see eventually. The completely obvious, it seems, takes longer.

Edward R. Murrow

Michael Yon, LLC

PO Box 66

Archer, FL 32618

