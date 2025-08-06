The author of this book is G. Edward Griffin. Mr. Griffin messaged me today.



Over the past week many people messaged to inform me of Tucker Carlson’s recent interview with Dr. Richard Werner. Masako and I met Dr. Richard Werner in Netherlands. We communicated a few times, and I watched the documentary Princes of the Yen. Otherwise, I only know Dr. Richard Werner from his work. Very smart man.



So I closely watched Tucker’s interview with Richard Werner. And afterwards, I messaged to Tucker encouraging Tucker to interview one of the most important authors in a century — G. Edward Griffin. Mr. Griffin is in a class of his own.



During the Tucker interview with Richard Werner, I became increasingly curious why no mention of Mr. Griffin and The Creature from Jekyll Island. Not a peep during the entire interview. Curiouser and curiouser.



Something felt askew, awry, a-missing. Why no mention of one of the most important books and authors in the past century…on the very topic of the interview between Tucker and Dr. Werner?



I messaged Mr. Griffin a few days ago with a link to the Tucker Carlson interview with Dr. Werner. Mr. Griffin watched and responded to me with a detailed message. Mr. Griffin’s detailed response was so clear and important that I responded asking Mr. Griffin’s permission to publish his letter. Mr. Griffin kindly granted his permission. I will post Mr. Griffin’s message later.



Tucker has not responded. I messaged Dr. Werner but no response. Will try again tomorrow. He travels a lot.



In the meantime, if you have not read The Creature from Jekyll Island…today is that day. The day to start. Important to the last word — The Creature from Jekyll Island. The book was first recommended to me by Anthony Rubin (Muckraker.com) while were in Panama together. You will see an interesting section on how the Panama Canal was stolen.



In summary — this is what happened. But worse:

I found the above video here: https://x.com/OppCostApp/status/1952831340597948565

IMPORTANT NOTE — the above video shills bitcoin. Bitcoin is clear fraud.

Again, I will publish Mr. Griffin’s letter later. Mr. Griffin created a masterpiece with The Creature from Jekyll Island.

Thank you for your support. I am unable to print “free money” like The Fed…which is a private company robbing and destroying America. And printing the sinews of war.

Help Me See for You — Givesendgo

Crypto/Zelle/PayPal/Venmo/CashApp

Snail Mail:

Michael Yon, LLC

PO Box 66

Archer, FL 32618

The obscure we see eventually. The completely obvious, it seems, takes longer.

Edward R. Murrow

