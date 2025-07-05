Doc Chambers is pushing out crucial information from the ground.



https://x.com/DocPeteChambers/status/1941491106169881026



I may fly back from Japan non-stop. If Doc Chambers and others say they need more assistance, I’ll be back ASAP. Waiting for Doc and other assessments.

NOTE: I have used this water filter for more than 20 years. All over the world. Everyone should have this exact water filter has back up. I am not advertising for this company. This simply is what I use. Katadyn Pocket Filter. I do never travel without this.



Everyone should have this filter, or something equal. Am unsure if there is anything better. If there is…tell me.



There are non-stop flights from Tokyo to Houston. A friend has an airplane nearby. I just asked if he can pick me up and get straight to scene.





I will be your David’s Eyes in time of great need.



https://www.givesendgo.com/DAVIDS_EYES

Help Me See for You — Givesendgo

Crypto/Zelle/PayPal/Venmo/CashApp

Share

Leave a comment

Snail Mail:

Michael Yon, LLC

PO Box 66

Archer, FL 32618

The obscure we see eventually. The completely obvious, it seems, takes longer.

Edward R. Murrow

Help Me See for You — Givesendgo

Crypto/Zelle/PayPal/Venmo/CashApp

Share

Leave a comment

Snail Mail Support — Needed!

Michael Yon, LLC

PO Box 66

Archer, FL 32618

