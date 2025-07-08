Michael’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marcia's avatar
Marcia
4h

The Centurions captured the nightmare for us...unlike the mainstream news. It is an experience to see this film. I think about the sounds the victims heard while this devastation happened that further terrified them. The swiftness. Everything crashing into everything else. Thank you. Excellent reporting. Such an experience for the Centurions. Their seriousness taken to heart.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bobjohnson's avatar
Bobjohnson
3h

Thank you for sharing. Absolutely heartbreaking…

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Michael Yon
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture