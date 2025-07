Go to 1'13" to see Gary Heavin interview. Gary is a key American most people never heard of. Gary wakes up every day with thankfulness, and asking send me! (And send me, too!)



Key information here. Click the green tab for interview:



Flood interview with Gary Heavin

https://x.com/i/broadcasts/1jMJgkppyelJL

Help Me See for You — Givesendgo

Crypto/Zelle/PayPal/Venmo/CashApp

Share

Leave a comment

Snail Mail:

Michael Yon, LLC

PO Box 66

Archer, FL 32618

The obscure we see eventually. The completely obvious, it seems, takes longer.

Edward R. Murrow

Help Me See for You — Givesendgo

Crypto/Zelle/PayPal/Venmo/CashApp

Share

Leave a comment

Snail Mail Support — Needed!

Michael Yon, LLC

PO Box 66

Archer, FL 32618