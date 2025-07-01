Much US military air traffic coming and going to old Howard Air Force base -- including C-5 traffic. Today, for instance, 2x C-5s and 1x USAF VIP 737. One of the C5s is replacing engine the other C-5 one just left.

Red Arrow is Howard Air Force Base. Renamed to Panama Pacifico.

Blue is Panama Canal

Yellow is the approximate route that eventually opens directly to Colombia.

More can be seen about this route at my recent video:

Increased U.S. and Chinese activity in various places such as Darien but this might not be obvious to casual observation. Nearly all will be nearly invisible to nearly everyone.



NOTE: All is directly related to Ukraine/Russia/Israel/Iran — and a lot more. These components can only be understood in larger context.







—-Nothing follows—-



Thank you for your crucially important support. Masako and I are in Nagoya, Japan to meet with a key Japanese doctor today regarding genocidal replicon jabs. Also, Nagoya is said to be a Chinese hub for fentanyl to the Americas.

Please Help! This is madly expensive on the personal scale, and madly not-expensive and on the global-scale of implications.

Help Me See for You — Givesendgo

Crypto/Zelle/PayPal/Venmo/CashApp

Share

Leave a comment

Snail Mail:

Michael Yon, LLC

PO Box 66

Archer, FL 32618

The obscure we see eventually. The completely obvious, it seems, takes longer.

Edward R. Murrow

Note: You may want to read this: