01 August 2025

Nagasaki, Japan

Mind burst, sans edit



These words are being written nearly directly at the hypocenter in Nagasaki.



Hypocenter is the point directly below detonation. That point is often called Ground Zero. The weapon detonated 500 meters above ground zero.



On 09 August 1945, everyone around the spot I write these words was killed. The biggest cathedral in East Asia was just nearby and was destroyed. All killed. This place was flattened. Water that was not instantly evaporated and blown away was boiling.



Nagasaki was the epicenter of Christianity in Japan. And still is. Many churches here today.



Nagasaki was for centuries the epicenter of globalism in Japan. Nagasaki was the only place foreigners were permitted limited travel. The Nanban (Southern Barbarians…specifically Portuguese and Spanish) brought many heartaches here and pretty much everywhere they landed.



Many indigenous in Panama still hold grudge against Spanish. Here in Nagasaki, you’ve probably heard of the 26 martyrs. But not why they were killed.



Well, for global context, here is some evidence why the 26 “martyrs” were killed: Some artwork from Darien genocide from the same period of “exploration” and mapping: