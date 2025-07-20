



Am here in Japan watching elections with Masako Ganaha. LDP appears to be losing many seats. Let’s see. Economy bad. Ishiba and cabinet are pro-PRC. Estimated 600,000 dead from jabs.



Masako knows many of the politicians involved. Tomorrow will be good to ask for her perspective.



Today was voting day. Peaceful. Not like the firefights and fighting I was in Thailand, Iran, Afghanistan — and the crazy U.S. “elections.” A politician Masako knows (Saya) was threatened with murder during the run-up. In the image above, Saya is in the lower-left wearing white dress. Masako knows Saya well. Masako and I also met with Kamiya (lower-right, orange shirt) at his office.



Japan’s elections are increasingly disturbed but not so much as USA.



Japan is by far America’s most important ally. Thus I am here in Japan and not in Tel Aviv or London. Been a long week here.



The photo below is wallpaper at a normal hotel. Japan is not like other places. America must treat our relationship with Japan with special care.

The obscure we see eventually. The completely obvious, it seems, takes longer.

Edward R. Murrow

