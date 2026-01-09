Big Honey — Michael Yon in Action

Intuition Nutrition

Learn and do everything you can to nourish your best advisor -- your Gut Instinct
Jan 09, 2026

See the incredible photo below. I warned about such an event just 24 hours before this happened in Panama. Saying I would not be surprised if something just like this happens, with perfect photos/video. And then it did.

Intuitive leap:

Intuition is our must important advisor. Always on call. Always with us.

Masako and I predicted many things that turned out accurate. Some was deductive. Mostly a combination of deduction and then intuition — Nord Stream attack, Groningen gas field closure, screw worm return, MDR TB into USA, massive invasion flows through Darien, China going for Panama Canal…many, many more. Such as don’t take death jabs.

Conditions continue to accrue for eventual famines. And incredible war outbreaks.

Masako and I feed 24k information nutrition to your intuition. Thank you for feeding us with dinner: Masako and I greatly appreciate and need it.

For paper checks, please photograph front and back of check and email directly to me: Michael.Yon@protonmail.com

Or mail:
Michael Yon, LLC
PO Box 66
Archer, FL 32618

If you wish to send precious metals, please email. FedEx/UPS ships safely: Michael.Yon@protonmail.com

Other methods. Please SUBSCRIBE, SHARE, SUPPORT:

GiveSendGo -- David's Eyes

Crypto/Zelle/PayPal/Venmo/CashApp

Share

Mailed Donations are Welcome!
Michael Yon, LLC
PO Box 66
Archer, FL 32618


