Intuition Nutrition

See the incredible photo below. I warned about such an event just 24 hours before this happened in Panama. Saying I would not be surprised if something just like this happens, with perfect photos/video. And then it did.



Intuitive leap:

Intuition is our must important advisor. Always on call. Always with us.

Masako and I predicted many things that turned out accurate. Some was deductive. Mostly a combination of deduction and then intuition — Nord Stream attack, Groningen gas field closure, screw worm return, MDR TB into USA, massive invasion flows through Darien, China going for Panama Canal…many, many more. Such as don’t take death jabs.



Conditions continue to accrue for eventual famines. And incredible war outbreaks.



Masako and I feed 24k information nutrition to your intuition. Thank you for feeding us with dinner: Masako and I greatly appreciate and need it.



For paper checks, please photograph front and back of check and email directly to me: Michael.Yon@protonmail.com



Or mail:

Michael Yon, LLC

PO Box 66

Archer, FL 32618



If you wish to send precious metals, please email. FedEx/UPS ships safely: Michael.Yon@protonmail.com



Other methods. Please SUBSCRIBE, SHARE, SUPPORT:

GiveSendGo -- David's Eyes

Crypto/Zelle/PayPal/Venmo/CashApp

Share

Mailed Donations are Welcome!

Michael Yon, LLC

PO Box 66

Archer, FL 32618



