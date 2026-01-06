Big Honey — Michael Yon in Action

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

AI Is Powerful Enough to Create Cults

AI can literally Arm Itself through Brainwashing
Jan 06, 2026

When will the first AICULT form? Or has this already happened? The power to form cults can instantly be weaponized. Especially so with intoxicants flowing through veins. Rest assured AI will soon be considered a valid teacher for children.

Been a long day here. Nearly 0300 and I just finished last interview. This one with Mike Adams, Health Ranger.

Starting back in six hours with Liz Gunn. All day interviews ahead. After a month of intensive study here in Netherlands, is time to talk again.

====

Thank you for your support! Masako and I greatly appreciate and need it. Please share this and consider giving gift subscriptions.

For paper checks, please photograph front and back of check and email directly to me: Michael.Yon@protonmail.com

Or mail:
Michael Yon, LLC
PO Box 66
Archer, FL 32618

If you wish to send precious metals, please email. FedEx/UPS ships safely: Michael.Yon@protonmail.com

Other methods. Please SUBSCRIBE, SHARE, SUPPORT:

GiveSendGo -- David's Eyes

Crypto/Zelle/PayPal/Venmo/CashApp

Share

Mailed Donations are Welcome!
Michael Yon, LLC
PO Box 66
Archer, FL 32618


Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Yon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture