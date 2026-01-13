Denmark in Panama, and Europe -- this ain't all about Greenland

13 January 2026

Netherlands



This is somewhat of a mind burst sans edit. So much going on here in Netherlands with Catherine Austin Fitts.



Panama Canal: Masako and I made this time lapse on 25 April 2025. The Maersk ship in unloading at a port operated by Chinese. Blackrock did not succeed in taking control of the port. This port is at the Pacific end of the vital Panama Canal Railway Company — purchased by Maersk. We made this time lapse from the Chinese memorial that was just torn down:

On a different day, a ship lost control and crashed into this bridge at Gamboa.





My friend the famous artist Matt Tomlet made this video in Gamboa. The crane you will see at the end of the sideways video is literally a crane from Nazi Germany. Still in service on the Canal.



Masako and I made this video just near the Nazi crane in Gamboa:

Catherine Austin Fitts (Solari Report) just sent this as I write:



The Danish are big money…why do they tax their people so much?

Masako and I made this time lapse of “China Bridge” being built over Panama Canal. The bridge landing on the opposite side of the Canal is a port operated by Chinese.

Entering locks:

From helicopter — thank you for supporting our vital research!





