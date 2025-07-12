【Announcement】on Important Online Press Conference🚨 in English

【Live】Online Press Conference: Database Disclosure on 21 million Covid Injections - Created by 350 Japanese Volunteers using Japanese FOIA

at July 12, 20:00pm (Eastern Daylight Time)

July 13, 9:00am (Japan Standard Time)

Through a joint project between The United Citizen for Stopping mRNA Vaccines and the Yukoku Alliance, we have obtained vaccination and death information for a total of 21 million vaccinations.

This data has been compiled into a database and made public, receiving significant global attention and inquiries.

We will be holding an online press meeting on July 13th, 9 am Japan time.

We welcome questions from the audience.

Leave us comments and questions during the live stream on the comment section!

We will answer as much as we can.

We look forward to the participation of many of you.

You can watch at

youtube.com/watch?v=PGc8hE…

rumble.com/v6w2urs-liveon…

Prof. Yasufumi Murakami

United Citizen for Stopping mRNA Vaccines @stop_mRNA_com

About Us

stop-mrna.sakura.ne.jp/en/

Database link

stop-mrna.sakura.ne.jp/db/lot_totaliz…

【Speaker】

Yasufumi Murakami (Prof. Emeritus at Tokyo University of Science) @yasufumi06

Kenji Fujikawa (Koganei City Council member、Former Senior Researcher at National Institute of Information and Communications Technology) @hudikaha

【Special commentators】

Mike Adams

(Founder of Brighteon and Natural News, mass spec food lab director, #1 bestselling author of "Food Forensics," patent holder and decentralized tech maverick)

Willem Engel

(MSc Pharmaceutical Science, Dutch activist)

