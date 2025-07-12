【Announcement】on Important Online Press Conference🚨 in English
【Live】Online Press Conference: Database Disclosure on 21 million Covid Injections - Created by 350 Japanese Volunteers using Japanese FOIA
at July 12, 20:00pm (Eastern Daylight Time)
July 13, 9:00am (Japan Standard Time)
Through a joint project between The United Citizen for Stopping mRNA Vaccines and the Yukoku Alliance, we have obtained vaccination and death information for a total of 21 million vaccinations.
This data has been compiled into a database and made public, receiving significant global attention and inquiries.
We will be holding an online press meeting on July 13th, 9 am Japan time.
We welcome questions from the audience.
Leave us comments and questions during the live stream on the comment section!
We will answer as much as we can.
We look forward to the participation of many of you.
You can watch at
youtube.com/watch?v=PGc8hE…
rumble.com/v6w2urs-liveon…
Prof. Yasufumi Murakami
United Citizen for Stopping mRNA Vaccines @stop_mRNA_com
About Us
stop-mrna.sakura.ne.jp/en/
Database link
stop-mrna.sakura.ne.jp/db/lot_totaliz…
【Speaker】
Yasufumi Murakami (Prof. Emeritus at Tokyo University of Science) @yasufumi06
Kenji Fujikawa (Koganei City Council member、Former Senior Researcher at National Institute of Information and Communications Technology) @hudikaha
【Special commentators】
Mike Adams
(Founder of Brighteon and Natural News, mass spec food lab director, #1 bestselling author of "Food Forensics," patent holder and decentralized tech maverick)
Willem Engel
(MSc Pharmaceutical Science, Dutch activist)
Snail Mail:
Michael Yon, LLC
PO Box 66
Archer, FL 32618
21 Million is a significant data sampling. If it shows any patterns, they will be hard to ignore.
The Evil Depopulation Plan and Environmental Global Poison Pollution Plan via new nanotechnology is over the halfway point to completion. Who? Why?
Super Rich Godless Self-Directed Evolutionist for New Bio-Synthetic Human Race via Generative Pre-trained Transformers (a.k.a. A.I.)
To make their 'dream' come true the world population must be decreased by 90% to be able to control the New Bio-synthetic Genome via injections and DNA manipulation into perpetuity of the New Techno-Species Future.
Like the late Bill Cooper warned, "It does not matter what you believe! WHAT MATTERS IS WHAT THEY BELIEVE AND ARE ACTING UPON!"
And yet there are so many who are not sure if there is enough 'evidence' that a heinous ruthless Global Vaccinocide was and still is being perpetrated by FDA CDC WHO UN...etc etc