Japan

12 July 2025

Mind dump sans-edit



Quote below from 21 June 2025 GRAYZONE article.



Then there is Gen. Kurilla, who appears singularly focused in meetings with Trump on making the case for a US attack on Iran. In 2024, the pro-Netanyahu Israeli outlet Israel Hayon described Kurilla as “a vital asset to Israel.” The UK’s Telegraph referred to Kurilla this June as “Israel’s favorite general.”

https://thegrayzone.com/2025/06/21/trump-cia-director-ratcliffe-and-centcoms-kurilla-mossad-stenographers-iran/

—

This forever-war is growing. Example: many indications Panama will see serious “activity” as this unfolds. Panama is being destabilized. As are Europe, much of Asia, including Japan. I write this from Japan.



My estimation: Global tigers will rip Panama apart. Many players want Panama. The same global powers wrestling over Ukraine, Iran, Israel, Taiwan, Thailand, Netherlands, Ireland…long list…are going for Panama.

Panama is a one-million carat diamond. You either own it, or someone else will. The current government of Panama will be unable to fend off the tigers. Just a matter of time.



This is about power. Power accretion requires routes and resources.



Including human resources.



In the global fights of Godzilla vs. Whateverzilla, humans are obstacles and resources.



Populations are forever being squashed, scattered, re-arranged, and brainwashed. There are many books on this. Some are here with me. I spent a great deal of time in these books and on these battlefields. Am in the middle of both, right now. “Migrants” are filling up Japan, as example.



Human Resources: slavery is always backdrop. Slavery remains more the global norm than exception. In the west and here in Japan, intense slavery is subtle. Most people do not realize they are slaves. In the ultimate, “How to Make Slaves and Influence People,” the freedom to leave keeps most of slaves in check.



Master Shapers. Of human terrain. With vast knowledge in every art and artifice of mind-molding. With control over information flows. Master Shapers regularly create cults and reshape entire cultures. Like dental pressures on entire peoples. Creating mythology and ritual in service to some goal. This may seem rare and abstract. This is neither rare nor abstract. Common. We all were born into cultural containers. We mostly take the shape of our containers and training.

Bonsai and banzai are completely separate words.



Banzai can be a greeting. In Japanese, Ban means 10,000. Zai means year. Banzai means 10,000 years. Banzai can celebrate desire for 10,000 years of rule for Japanese Imperial family. Banzai also can be a battle cry or victory celebration. Banzai!



Bonsai is the art of miniaturing trees. Bonsai is both noun and verb. A bonsai tree is a tree someone miniaturized and shaped. The act of making bonsai tree is to bonsai.



Any species of tree with branches can be bonsai’d into a bonsai. Bonsai’d trees are called bonsai.



Bonsai are genetically unmodified. Same seed. Different upbringing. Bonsaid are exactly same genetically as their wild-growing kin. Kin who may be gigantic.



Gigantic Sequoia and Redwoods have been bonsai’d into bonsai.

Marines are bonsai’d to banzai. Marines tend to be good at it. The right species of tree in the right sort of container and training can make a Marine Corps of bonsai’d banzai’rs. Scotts-Irish, Mexicans, and others from martial cultures, can be bonsai’d into incredible special operations troops. Right seed, right environment. “Model Soldier.”



Bonsai!

or

Banzai!



Japan is a rich country populated mostly by relatively poor people. With great infrastructure. America is similar. America, using the War Guilt Information Program stripped much of the martial spirit from Germany and Japan, and now from Americans. Millions are too busy playing bong monkey to defend our borders:

Despite overt attacks on America’s youth, morally compromised people queue for the dishonor to podcast from a modern “opium din.” Intoxicants are the #1 weapon used against us. Human bonsai are easily kept miniature and molded when watered with intoxicants. And weaponized music. #2 weapon is music. Rogan himself is a human bonsai — a product of shapers — his function in life is to help bonsai our youth.



Slaves. Chemical slaves. Burdens. Waisted life. Casualties in a war they don’t even know they are in.



Every time I walk down a street like this I think of Doper Joe Rogan. And battalions of other bonsai-Rogans. Smaller branches, same species. Anything for a buck.





The page below is from the Papers of Ulysses S. Grant. Volume 29. Notice Grant is talking about Formosa and Loochoo. Formosa is current day Taiwan. Loochoo is Ryukyu is Okinawa.



This short page encapsulates much of today:

Drug as main weapon.



There is great benefit in watching this movie, THE JONES PLANTATION. Masako and I watched JONES PLANTATION in Thailand with the famous investor Doug Casey. Doug suggested we watch it. So we all watched together.

JONES PLANTATION is so cleverly done Masako and I watched a second time.

Notice — if you invest in watching JONES PLANTATION — an evil man is shot in bed. His name is Morgan///CUT///next scene is this JP flag. Jones Plantation.



The Matrix: The slavery:

Morpheus:

The Matrix is everywhere. It is all around us. Even now, in this very room. You can see it when you look out your window or when you turn on your television. You can feel it when you go to work... when you go to church... when you pay your taxes. It is the world that has been pulled over your eyes to blind you from the truth.



Neo: What truth?



Morpheus: That you are a slave, Neo. Like everyone else you were born into bondage. Into a prison that you cannot taste or see or touch. A prison for your mind.”

And Neo reaches. For the false choice. As slaves do.



Morpheus offers Neo a false choice. And pills, at that! Both pills come from the same hand.



This is the sort psycho-forcing slaves habitually fall for. “Vote blue team. Or red team.” Often this is presented as “lesser of evils”. But often the reality does not rise to lesser of evils. Just false choice. There were other choices. Like don’t take a pill but stay. Or walk out the door.



A majority of people openly behave like slaves and subjects. Mental-slaves are full-slaves. Cowed. Herded. Harvested. Slaves habitually fall for false choice. “But if we don’t vote of X, we are left with Y.” When the entire alphabet is out there.

False choice.

Pills.

From a man.

You never met.

And do not know.



The man Neo did not know. Offered a pill to “enlightenment” or a pill of sleep. The soma.



A complete stranger demands complete trust. And Neo takes the false choice. The pill. A deeper story is Neo made yet another choice to remain a slave. Perhaps changing management. But a slave. Still playing the carnival game. The casino.



This is about routes and resources:

This is big boy war.

Multiplayer global game of RISK:







And now I must go. Thank you for understanding the sans-edit allows me to do more work.



From Cloud

To Rain

To River

To Sea



From Sea

To Cloud

To Rain

To River



From River

To Sea

To Cloud

To Rain



From Rain

To River

To Sea

To Cloud

Every storm is different, and the same.

Study the standing currents.

Help Me See for You — Givesendgo

Crypto/Zelle/PayPal/Venmo/CashApp

Share

Leave a comment

Snail Mail:

Michael Yon, LLC

PO Box 66

Archer, FL 32618

The obscure we see eventually. The completely obvious, it seems, takes longer.

Edward R. Murrow

Help Me See for You — Givesendgo

Crypto/Zelle/PayPal/Venmo/CashApp

Share

Leave a comment

Snail Mail Support — Needed!

Michael Yon, LLC

PO Box 66

Archer, FL 32618

