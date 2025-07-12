Michael’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeff's avatar
Jeff
4hEdited

You are one of a kind, brother. Thanks for the analysis. Throw into the mix the fact that the covid jab is the mark of the beast, and we are living in unprecedented times. Another witness to the others I posted in another comment- only this sister, formed into a lawyer, called it 3 years ago in several superb discussions. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vMT-9JNViuA&list=PLoOE4yuVshAJTOGedAvLzrsZsEIZhu8Uh&index=5

I also have a love of books. It started when I was a kid one day after a rummage sale at church. They had a ton of books leftover. I asked one of the ladies: how much for all the rest of the books. She said, All the books? I said, Yes. She talked it over with the other ladies. It was actually maybe 1/2 a ton of books leftover. She came back over to me, and said 10 dollars. I had a newspaper route at the time. 10 seemed a little high. I said how about 5? She said Let's split the difference, and make it 7.50. I said, Alright. Then the tough part came. I asked my mom to take all the books home in the car. About 20 boxes of books altogether. It would take more than one trip. Mom talked with the ladies at the rummage sale- What do you mean you sold Jeff all the books?? They are sold Nicki. They belong to your son. They need to be out within the hour.

It's probably a good thing that I had a wide selection of different kinds of books that kept me busy exploring for the rest of the summer. I needed to keep a little distance between me and mom after that.

May the Lord God guide you, protect you and bless you!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Michael Yon and others
James Lord's avatar
James Lord
12mEdited

Just saw that my Katadyn pocket water filter is to arrive today, a day ahead of schedule. That is on your recommendation. Pricy, but what else will I spend my money on if I am a desiccated husk, or heaving my guts out after drinking contaminated water?

Also ordered hardware/tools to bake my own bread, and Michael Pillsbury's "The Hundred Year Marathon: China's Secret Strategy to Replace America as the Global Superpower." Those also arrive today, a day ahead of schedule.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Yon
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture