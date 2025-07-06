This book on Texas flash floods is available online. I bought a copy this morning.

Flash floods are as common as they are powerful. Very important to understand basics of flash floods. I made this video in Darien, Panama. 🇵🇦 There is no doubt in my mind thousands died in flash floods in Darien during the Biden “administration”. Oscar Blue and Matt Tomlett can verify. That jungle is a trap. We had similar in Afghanistan. Flash floods are too common not to study. Flash flood traps are everywhere. Learn and live.

Governor Abbott is off saving Israel, not Texas. The lack of warning is Texas responsibility.

I made this video in Darien:

Snail Mail:

Michael Yon, LLC

PO Box 66

Archer, FL 32618

The obscure we see eventually. The completely obvious, it seems, takes longer.

Edward R. Murrow

