Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
23
15

Close Darien Gap — Deport ALL

All. How many? ALL.
Michael Yon
Feb 03, 2025
23
15
Share
Transcript

Share

Alone in the Darien.

United Nations must be completely defunded and dismantled. If United Nations is left intact, all fails. Shutting the border and deporting a few million is just turning off the lawn sprinklers during hurricane. United Nations is the hurricane. United States provides most of the monetary winds for United Nations. United States has the power to stop our own destruction.

Or to just have silly, drunken parties and pretend someone is here to save us.

CLOSE THE BORDERS

DEPORT ALL

END UNITED NATIONS — FOREVER

Discussion about this podcast

Michael’s Newsletter
Michael’s Newsletter
Authors
Michael Yon
Recent Posts
NOW, Live, in the Panama Canal
  Michael Yon
UN/NGO Babies Constantly Sick and Dying --
  Michael Yon
Panama -- Chinese Spy Factory -- Confucius Institute
  Michael Yon
LIVE STREAM FROM PANAMA CANAL
  Michael Yon
Opening the Locks on Panama Canal
  Michael Yon
CLOSE THE BORDER
  Michael Yon
Election Bribes, Media Manipulation, and Predictions for 2024
  Michael YonDoug Casey, and Matt Smith