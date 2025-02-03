Close Darien Gap — Deport ALL

Share

Alone in the Darien.

United Nations must be completely defunded and dismantled. If United Nations is left intact, all fails. Shutting the border and deporting a few million is just turning off the lawn sprinklers during hurricane. United Nations is the hurricane. United States provides most of the monetary winds for United Nations. United States has the power to stop our own destruction.

Or to just have silly, drunken parties and pretend someone is here to save us.

CLOSE THE BORDERS

DEPORT ALL

END UNITED NATIONS — FOREVER