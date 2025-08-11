Serious Flooding Here in Japan

Masako and I are in Nagasaki. Nagasaki is on Kyushu island. We have not personally witnessed flooding. Just much rain and lightning.

Meanwhile, Doctors Without Borders is just close to us here at Nagasaki train station. Parked and raising money. They were here before the floods. We will ask Doctors Without Borders if they will load up and get to action.



Masako is checking sources now. We planned to see farmers in the affected area this week but they may be flooded out. We are safe in Nagasaki collecting information before making any moves.



I was just about to publish the video above when the flood news started flooding in. The video is from two days ago, 09 August, the 80th anniversary of the atomic bombing, here in Nagasaki. Masako and I talked with this man at Ground Zero. He was rightfully angry about the atomic bombing here. I could not argue any of his points. I agreed with them all.



Notice the wet ground in the video with the man waving Palestine flag. That was two days ago. The area was already very soggy due to heavy rains. The heavy rains last night and this morning are coming atop saturated ground.



Meanwhile, the death jabs have killed an estimated 600,000 Japanese. And counting. That’s more than both atomic bombings and the fire bombings combined. And Japanese government is still pushing jabs. As is Doctors without Morals — RIGHT NOW — in front of Nagasaki train station. Doctors without Morals is literally raising money right now to increase jabbing and global invasions. While the flood is on.

Today at Nagasaki train station. One of their 4wd rescue vehicles is 20 feet away from this table. I will soon ask if we can use it to take supplies if needed. Some of the writing at this table touts the ongoing death jab programs. Cannot make up this stuff.



Masako and I will make a decision in next hour. She’s on the phone now gathering information….



…Masako got off phone. One vegetable farmer-friend just told Masako he is okay. He laughed and said he is fishing. But the farmers may not be able to get home due to bridge trouble. He stressed he does not personally need help.



We will make a decision soon. If we decide we can be of assistance, we will prepare supplies tonight and move before first light. In these situations:



1) Gather information

2) Decide to act or not act.

3) If act, decide 5Ws and execute

4) Move methodically — slow is smooth, smooth is fast.





Help Me See for You — Givesendgo

Crypto/Zelle/PayPal/Venmo/CashApp

Share

Leave a comment

Snail Mail Support — Needed!

Michael Yon, LLC

PO Box 66

Archer, FL 32618









