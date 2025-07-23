Audit My Words -- My 2024 Interview with Ivor Cummins Dropped Hours Ago
Israel/Iran/USA/ more -- We made this interview in November 2024 in Buenos Aires
With Ivor Cummins in Argentina in Doug Casey’s home.
Nord Stream, Netherlands, Farmers, Ireland.
Please audit…be brutal. Was I right?
The obscure we see eventually. The completely obvious, it seems, takes longer.
Edward R. Murrow
Incredible. You miss no aspects of what we now experience. Gold
You were exactly right.