And this is why after years or real combat — I have zero PTSD. I strongly think this is largely due to long walks in the sunshine in the Himalaya.



Importantly: do not listen to drug pushers. Shrill voices with the pens to prescribe. Who push PTSD “diagnosis” to push drugs. They pushed “covid” to push death.

Thousands of images like this are in my memories. Terrible, terrible smells and sounds and screams and slippery blood. But I am fine. God wants me to work! Not cry! We are Soldiers!



Any serious doctor would say get in the sun. Go for a walk. A long walk. If you are missing legs — go for a roll.



Don’t listen to trashy-sad-song-suicide-music that leaves people crying over a bottle of whiskey while rocketing down the road. A road used by innocent children who didn’t volunteer to play in a sad-drunken-doper game.

Go for walks. Swims. Or just sit quietly by the stream, sea, or mountain high.

Or work to close the border and make honest elections! We got work to do! It’s our time! Our turn! We have duties to attend!

I would take breaks from combat and go walk in the mountains. Walked it out. Casted off! Goodbye! And back to combat.



I walked for weeks at a time.



The walks are an incredibly important time for thinking. There is much knowledge in every mind but we mostly do not have time to sort through and arrange these knowledges.

Very long walks allow a mind to take what it already ‘knows’ and arrange those knowledges into more usable forms. I read a lot of books and travel extensively but the walks or even just quiet time in a forest or desert is magic time.



Sometimes you gotta just be quiet. Very quiet. Walk. Enjoy being alive. Enjoy good water. Great water is GREAT!



To hell with firewater and dope! Sunshine is magic! Walk! Water!



And when you are ready, start rummaging through your knowledge and memories and see what comes out. Just be quiet and walk. No headphones. Zero outside input other than Mother Nature. The best music has no words. Birds, winds, thunder, waves, the creek and the frogs.





Help Me See for You — Givesendgo

Crypto/Zelle/PayPal/Venmo/CashApp

Share

Leave a comment

Snail Mail:

Michael Yon, LLC

PO Box 66

Archer, FL 32618

Share

Snail Mail:

Michael Yon, LLC

PO Box 66

Archer, FL 32618