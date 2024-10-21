War Plan Orange, and more:
JBS sent this to a private chat today.
Michael’s Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Please consider this:
—BEGIN—
“Supply lines are owned by the enemy.
Once upon a time, the US held almost everything it needed within its borders to wage conflict against a near peer.
We also planned war and aligned industry and supplies to that plan (War Plan Orange started 1907, 1911 the enemies supply lines were mapped out for interdiction, 1923 full scale exercises on that plan were initiated and run every year, weapons procurement and design tied into those exercises, and in 1935, two fronts were now incorporated (Rainbow), with the final plan by Eisenhower, Wedermeyer, and others taking a serious look at US production as it related to the planned operations and support of allies.) https://www.historyda.org/copy-of-003-dates-on-the-road-to-infamy
We haven't been serious since. Quite the opposite.
We farmed out manufacturing, surrendered critical resources, and haven't focused on a large scale training exercise comparable to the 1923-1940 series since the end of WWII.
Add that alongside all the other disadvantages the US is self inflicting (or more precisely the US based Oligarchs are inflicting as part of the restructure), and the gravity of the position we are in is clear.”
—END—
Michael’s Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The largest rare metals resources and military grade resources , are in Russian (Soviet - I call it as I see it, BOLSHEVIK!! YEP!! )owned Siberia. HUGE!!! money were invested by China in Siberian mineral extraction industry, also, we know, "officially", that Japanese geologists surveyed Siberia in the 80s and found VAST!! BIGGEST!! ever found, strategic resources. My prediction is, if China pumped in Billions of $$$ into survey and extraction, they will do anything to secure those investments. Imagine now, if Russia collapses (not likely, too much oppression for opposition, opposition is weak...) or will be conquered (only Polish troops conquered Moscow in 17th century, nobody else managed, ever! since!... ) China may "invade" Siberia to protect it's investments.
There's too many IFs here... Wait and see for the petro dollar collapse. This may happen after Izrael destroys Iran, which may be closer than you think. USA EFFED UP Iran, you messed up, allowed the revolution to grow in power, oppress free people... Should have invaded there and then, now all eyes are in Israel. Soon...
The US has abundant assholes resources. Don't overlook that.