War Plan Orange, and more:

JBS sent this to a private chat today.

Please consider this:

—BEGIN—

“Supply lines are owned by the enemy.

Once upon a time, the US held almost everything it needed within its borders to wage conflict against a near peer.

We also planned war and aligned industry and supplies to that plan (War Plan Orange started 1907, 1911 the enemies supply lines were mapped out for interdiction, 1923 full scale exercises on that plan were initiated and run every year, weapons procurement and design tied into those exercises, and in 1935, two fronts were now incorporated (Rainbow), with the final plan by Eisenhower, Wedermeyer, and others taking a serious look at US production as it related to the planned operations and support of allies.) https://www.historyda.org/copy-of-003-dates-on-the-road-to-infamy

We haven't been serious since. Quite the opposite.

We farmed out manufacturing, surrendered critical resources, and haven't focused on a large scale training exercise comparable to the 1923-1940 series since the end of WWII.

Add that alongside all the other disadvantages the US is self inflicting (or more precisely the US based Oligarchs are inflicting as part of the restructure), and the gravity of the position we are in is clear.”

—END—