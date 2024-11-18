18 November 2024

Buenos Aires, Argentina

Mind dump,

Russia is being threatened with annihilation. By drug-addled children with nuclear weapons and long range delivery capability.

President Putin understands the threat and is ready to respond with nuclear weapons. The worse loss of all this would not be Washington, DC, but all the museums, and Library of Congress. A detailed record of our short but exciting national history. Poof. Gone like a Biden on crack.

President Putin knows if Russia fires one nuclear weapon Russia should go ahead and cast them all into the fire. Russia will have little chance to survive and should go full war without plan of eventual treating or reconciliation. Putin knows he must totally devastate USA, Israel, and significant parts of Europe.

Some generations ago, the Allies put Japan into a similar circumstance. This led to Pearl Harbor and other simultaneous attacks. But before Japan’s breakout attacks, Japan tried very hard to negotiate peace. We would not have it. America and allies did not want peace. They wanted Japan dead.

Before the Pearl Harbor and other attacks, the Allies were strangling Japan of fuel and other resources. For Japan, it became a case of now or never.

For the US, UK, Netherlands, and others, the object was not to negotiate peace with Japan but to instigate war with Japan. And to pretend it was all Japan’s fault. Many Americans still apparently believe Japan just woke up one day and attacked us at Pearl Harbor.

And finally we dropped two nuclear weapons on civilian targets.

USA is today waging war on Americans. This means nothing is off limits.

I have said from the beginning of this war with Russia — it would not be surprising to see USA create casus belli to make nuclear war on Russia. This appears to be is unfolding. I would not be surprised to see USA false-flag attack Americans, or other allies, or just skip the preliminaries and go full-vampire on Russia.

US government has gone insane.

Russia has allies. Such as China. Russia can arm Iran with nuclear weapons just as USA armed Israel with weapons of Armageddon. Israel is doing the national-level equivalent of running amok doing an international school shooting. Completely insane. As if on drugs.

Everyone can see USA and Israel waving their nuclear weapons in the air while shooting all the neighbors, their own people, and their pets.

Russia sees the kults running amok. Russia has hypersonic missiles. Basically nuclear sniper rifles. Israel and USA are defenseless against hypersonic weapons.

Infantile adults have cheered their own demise. And here, standing on the edge of nuclear combat, many addled minds cheer all this. Saying it’s cool to distract Americans and troll Kamala with happy meals, or to poke Putin in the chest.

Think this through…