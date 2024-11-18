18 November 2024
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Mind dump,
Russia is being threatened with annihilation. By drug-addled children with nuclear weapons and long range delivery capability.
President Putin understands the threat and is ready to respond with nuclear weapons. The worse loss of all this would not be Washington, DC, but all the museums, and Library of Congress. A detailed record of our short but exciting national history. Poof. Gone like a Biden on crack.
President Putin knows if Russia fires one nuclear weapon Russia should go ahead and cast them all into the fire. Russia will have little chance to survive and should go full war without plan of eventual treating or reconciliation. Putin knows he must totally devastate USA, Israel, and significant parts of Europe.
Some generations ago, the Allies put Japan into a similar circumstance. This led to Pearl Harbor and other simultaneous attacks. But before Japan’s breakout attacks, Japan tried very hard to negotiate peace. We would not have it. America and allies did not want peace. They wanted Japan dead.
Before the Pearl Harbor and other attacks, the Allies were strangling Japan of fuel and other resources. For Japan, it became a case of now or never.
For the US, UK, Netherlands, and others, the object was not to negotiate peace with Japan but to instigate war with Japan. And to pretend it was all Japan’s fault. Many Americans still apparently believe Japan just woke up one day and attacked us at Pearl Harbor.
And finally we dropped two nuclear weapons on civilian targets.
USA is today waging war on Americans. This means nothing is off limits.
I have said from the beginning of this war with Russia — it would not be surprising to see USA create casus belli to make nuclear war on Russia. This appears to be is unfolding. I would not be surprised to see USA false-flag attack Americans, or other allies, or just skip the preliminaries and go full-vampire on Russia.
US government has gone insane.
Russia has allies. Such as China. Russia can arm Iran with nuclear weapons just as USA armed Israel with weapons of Armageddon. Israel is doing the national-level equivalent of running amok doing an international school shooting. Completely insane. As if on drugs.
Everyone can see USA and Israel waving their nuclear weapons in the air while shooting all the neighbors, their own people, and their pets.
Russia sees the kults running amok. Russia has hypersonic missiles. Basically nuclear sniper rifles. Israel and USA are defenseless against hypersonic weapons.
Infantile adults have cheered their own demise. And here, standing on the edge of nuclear combat, many addled minds cheer all this. Saying it’s cool to distract Americans and troll Kamala with happy meals, or to poke Putin in the chest.
Think this through…
If this Armageddon is to happen, it must happen before January 20th. Trump will totally oppose Zelensky's escalation (and already has).
IMO, Trump will let Zelensky know - NOW - that any escalation will result in total withdrawal of US support on J20, at 12:01 pm EST. Further, that Zelensky will be - at best - exiled, and that Ukraine will not get US support for further existence. Putin will know that, also - and will not escalate to nuclear. He can absorb a missile attack (doesn't want one, and will rattle sabers), but he knows Zelensky's time is strictly measured. There are conventional (i.e., non-nuclear) ways of dealing with any attack by Ukraine.
The American people have spoken, and it is against escalation. If Ukraine takes some hits at the negotiation table, so be it. This last gasp of the military-industrial complex is just that - a last gasp (this isn't Biden - it's the flailing of the Shadow Government). Putin will threaten, but (IMO, anyway) is probably more afraid of nuclear war than we are. I don't see it happening. (But maybe I should get out my '50s backyard fallout shelter blue-prints - just in case?)
This rise of perpetual childhood is the result of NEVER facing consequences for one’s actions as a child. If these idiots had their behinds kicked when they were little for being bullies they wouldn’t have carried that tendency into their adulthood.