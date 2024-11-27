Buenos Aires, Argentina

26 November 2024

Video: Organizational structure dictates outcome. When you are a cog in a clock, you don’t even know what time it is.

Begin with realizing Cogs want to be Cogs.

Cogs want a friendly Cogmeister, who uses Cog Whisperers and Cog Dogs to keep the Cogs spinning.

Cogs want to live on a Cog Plantation and to be part of a Cog Machine with other Cogs, all doing their parts.

The Cog Whisperer keeps them oiled. Keeps them quiet, unless he wants them squeaking.

Cog Dogs nip or replace Cogs that freeze or break down.

Cogs are born into believing Cogs are free to spin. Free to spin clockwise, or counterclockwise. It does not matter which direction they spin. They spin because the Cogmeister can rearrange just one gear to always get the desired results.

The main tools of persuasion are the four normal cheeses. M.I.C.E.:

MONEY

IDEOLOGY

COERCION

EGO

The Cogelean Dialectic is the spring.

The Cogmeister is, say, a Governor, or President.

Cogmeisters are not the designers. Cogmeisters are bigger Cogs in bigger machines.

Cogmeisters operate local plantations in a larger system of plantations.

Cogmeisters work — slave — for the Cogsters. Under illusion of sovereignty. The greater privileges afforded to the Cogmeisters create illusion of Cogmeister-sovereignty. It’s all dance.

Cogmeisters work for the same incentives the Cogs labor and silence for. M.I.C.E.

Cogmeisters work for the four main MICE cheeses but in larger amounts. Bigger Cogs, bigger cheeses.

Cogmeisters are fungible slaves. Diversions. Working for hidden hands.

The Cogster is Cogmeister of the Cogmeisters.

Cogster is the lowest rank of Hidden Hands.

Note:

Cog vs. gear is nuanced: The terms “cog” and “gear” are often used interchangeably, but they have specific nuances:

1.Cog:

•Refers to the individual teeth of a gear.

•In some contexts, it can also refer to a small, simple gear.

•Often used metaphorically, e.g., “a cog in the machine,” implying a small part of a larger system.

2.Gear:

•Refers to the entire wheel with teeth (cogs) that interlocks with another gear to transmit torque.

•A gear system typically consists of multiple gears working together. Key Differences: •A cog is a component or a single tooth, while a gear is the whole mechanism with multiple cogs.

•Gears are designed to transfer power and motion; cogs alone do not.

If you’re asking for a conceptual or artistic comparison (as in “cog vs gear”), it could represent simplicity versus complexity, or a part versus the whole. Let me know if you’d like further clarification or another visualization!

Image created with Crayon.Ai.