CAVEAT: Must be careful with first reports.



A lethal attack is being presented as Bait & Ambush. One of the oldest known tactics of war and hunting. And fishing. And financial swindles. And Honey Traps. The previous list must be missing a few thousand. Please help fill in the blanks of ways bait and ambush is used.



Ambush predators are bountiful. Alligators and crocodiles balance sticks on their heads to attract birds. Gators and crocs do this around nesting grounds during nesting season with sticks of the sort birds like for nesting.



In Afghanistan, Taliban would leave a Taliban flag flying. Most coalition Soldiers knew better…but the occasional goofball would disregard his clear training go to fetch the war trophy and be blown up.



Baited ambushes are all around us. In our daily lives. Most do not include death or dying. Many ambushes are not even obvious ambushes and the trap may be invisible. Such as being baited to take “PTSD” drugs that make people crazy to erode our people while making a fortune.



University students and millions of others are baited by easy loans into debt traps. And then they are truly trapped. Many doctors with massive student debt…MICE trap…will be more likely to push death jabs, or whatever. The entire system is a cathedral of traps. Traps within traps within recursive traps. A helpline from the trap being another trap. Child services run by predators.



One must be wary to navigate this pretty jungle. Hydroxychloroquine recommended by the same hand that recommended death-jabs. The same hand that recommends bitcoin is said to have a red button in the office to order diet drinks. This is simple math.



After a hurricane in Texas, linemen were attacked or threatened while restoring power:

This is warfare 101. The sort of stuff children learn when hunting or fishing. Putting worms on the hook.



Applied to civil wars, effects can be devastating. Causing power to stay off. Fires to burn to exhaustion. Entire cities can descend into Planet of the Apes. Many veterans of wars have seen this and can fill in the blanks. Especially so during the Iraq war. And a good bit in Afghanistan, too.

Speaking of war, the super high-end of war:









The obscure we see eventually. The completely obvious, it seems, takes longer.

Edward R. Murrow