Michael’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeff Quinlin's avatar
Jeff Quinlin
10h

A good quick read was a military issue : How To Stay Alive In Vietnam about being sober and vigilant at ALL times. Interesting thought about pit traps is the part that holds the bait over the concealed punji staked pit is called the scandal and it’s where you become scandalized if you aren’t totally awake this applies to EVERYTHING Michael is screaming to all of us if we have ears 👂🏽 to hear about the deterioration of our society and world

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
79SmithW60's avatar
79SmithW60
11h

The Idaho bait and switch sure looks like typical leftist/totalitarian tactics. Cause an issue and then use the issue to attack those trying to rectify/"fix" the situation (in this case, to put out the fire). Then they will use the "incident" that THEY created to then push their anti-gun narrative.

As requested, Michael, a couple other examples: hostage situation where the hostage appears to be able to be extracted and the good guys step right into an ambush. Another would be boobie trap wounded or dead bodies in a combat zone and wound/kill those trying to help the wounded or clear the dead.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Yon
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture