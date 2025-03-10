I invested this wonderful day into studying old maps and books.



This 1915 book contains some gems:

The chapter Human Mosquitos mentions yellow journalism. Words apparently designed to sabotage construction of Panama Canal.



So here goes with the “ruffians” and the “voodoo”. (The real voodoo is in the art of perfect arguments sure to make people argue.)





Nothing new under the Sun:

Note: I checked a couple newspaper archives. Some variation of story:





