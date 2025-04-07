Marine band played Sunday, 06 April 2025. Music very loud. Clipping my audio. Children dancing in front of speakers painful even to my ears.

Marines playing in front of the oldest cathedral in the continental America’s. The Cathedral originally was built in Santa Maria la Antigua del Darien. But the Indians ran the Spanish out of there in 1524 and the structure was rebuilt here. As you can imagine, five hundred years later, this comes with a long story to tell. And now the Marines came with a rock concert on the eve of something significant.

The protestors made some solid points.



One of the fellas said gringos should go home. If he only knew how serious this situation is. If China wins, it’s just a matter of time before China takes all of Panama.



Most Americans and Panamanians seem to have little idea who serious this is.

About five protestors arrived. American lady from Wisconsin shared her thoughts.



Note: Hegseth may come early.







GiveSendGo -- David's Eyes

Crypto/Zelle/PayPal/Venmo/CashApp

Share

Leave a comment

Snail Mail:

Michael Yon, LLC

PO Box 66

Archer, FL 32608