Panama ---U.S. preparing to do air show in Panama. F-18s on the ground now.
How will Panamanians Respond?
Marine band played Sunday, 06 April 2025. Music very loud. Clipping my audio. Children dancing in front of speakers painful even to my ears.
Marines playing in front of the oldest cathedral in the continental America’s. The Cathedral originally was built in Santa Maria la Antigua del Darien. But the Indians ran the Spanish out of there in 1524 and the structure was rebuilt here. As you can imagine, five hundred years later, this comes with a long story to tell. And now the Marines came with a rock concert on the eve of something significant.
The protestors made some solid points.
One of the fellas said gringos should go home. If he only knew how serious this situation is. If China wins, it’s just a matter of time before China takes all of Panama.
Most Americans and Panamanians seem to have little idea who serious this is.
About five protestors arrived. American lady from Wisconsin shared her thoughts.
Note: Hegseth may come early.
These street interviews are the best of the best of your outstanding work. They hit the consciousness like nothing else to wake up our often deadened senses to the urgency. The Wisconsin woman's rage I wish existed here by us all. The Panamanian gentleman articulate about the universal oligarchy takeover. If we the people turned out for this cause instead of football...imagine the power. If we could be enraged about the rape of our country, thw world.
The protesters in the video make salient points on daily impacts to everyday life in Panama. Just like in the U.S. and throughout the world, far bigger threats, such as the threats posed to the Panama Canal, are ignored due to everyday intense struggles for ordinary people.
Also, Michael Yon had suggested in a previous post the best way to approach the Panama Canal situation is with peaceful and robust business engagement along with continuous diplomacy.