Panama Energy Increasing
Big clashes scheduled for tomorrow, Friday, 21 March: Michael Yon
Mar 20, 2025
Trump said he estimates 21 million came in under Biden. From everywhere in the world. Nuts of every flavor. To deport them in 4 years Trump has to deport 14,374 every day. If he is concerned about losing the house or senate in the midterms, then double that number to get it done in 2 years. Plus just imagine how many babies were born to this 21 million during the past 4 years & will be born in the next 4 years -- all US citizens with occupancy rights. We are already setup for defeat same as Europe. It is just happening on a timeline trailing theirs. Not solvable. It can only be reset as it has in history by civil war. Who's gonna fight that war if it ever even starts? Ain't started any place in Europe. The US civil war was started by government highups not ordinary working citizens. It was fought between armies not citizens acting of their own volition.
That cover was from January 1964. Even the liberal Life Magazine called them "rioters" then - not "protestors". Make journalism great again!