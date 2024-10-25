NOTE: If you have deep pockets and wish to fund ramping up my work in exchange for private, open-ended briefings, hit me up.
Filter — there is no time for tire-kicking. If you are serious, send 25k USD to any of these methods along with a note and your number. I will call immediately and we can take it from there:
Michael’s Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
https://michaelyon.com/#donate
MASSIVE implications — as with the accurate predictions about BASF, NORD STREAM, Groningin gas field closure, screw worm return, Darien Gap invasion route, endless Ukraine war, and Israel-war spinning out of control…implications are absolutely massive.
If you were a billionaire betting on my predictions just since 2020, you’d be a multi-billionaire now.
There will be famines. War. And real pandemic.
Mark my word…epidemic typhus will make a comeback. Screenshot this.
A sophisticated person realizes the value these serial accurate predictions.
I predicted Nord Stream attack far in advance and visited BASF twice — while publicly warning. The second BASF visit was 14 days before the attack. (Interestingly, someone purchased significant financial bets on BASF not long before the Nord Stream attack.)
And for my Dutch readers…how many times did I warn against voting for BoerBurgerBeweging? A hundred? I flew all the way to Netherlands for those elections. BBB turned out exactly as I publicly predicted. Netherlands is set to become a giant smart city. Tristate City.
Ireland is set to be genocided.
At some point, Colombia likely will move to take Panama. (Far future).
Michael’s Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I’m unclear why people that seek to know the outcome go to far away places beyond their own country and predict the outcomes of the places from hence they left for what reason?
I know if it comes to it at least I fought the good fight and at least stayed there in the battle to save a nation and its people instead of simple being a predictor from afar and asking for support of such magnitude.
I’d rather my resource be used and help my neighbors so we can take the high ground and win this battle.
There is simply no honor in escaping to a far an away place and abandon your own countrymen so you can achieve what? Your own preservation. Where is the honor to your own country even with all its ills. She’s still a nation that belongs to We the People and worth fighting for.
25k ?! we’re you hacked?