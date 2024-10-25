NOTE: If you have deep pockets and wish to fund ramping up my work in exchange for private, open-ended briefings, hit me up.

Filter — there is no time for tire-kicking. If you are serious, send 25k USD to any of these methods along with a note and your number. I will call immediately and we can take it from there:

https://michaelyon.com/#donate

MASSIVE implications — as with the accurate predictions about BASF, NORD STREAM, Groningin gas field closure, screw worm return, Darien Gap invasion route, endless Ukraine war, and Israel-war spinning out of control…implications are absolutely massive.

If you were a billionaire betting on my predictions just since 2020, you’d be a multi-billionaire now.

There will be famines. War. And real pandemic.

Mark my word…epidemic typhus will make a comeback. Screenshot this.

A sophisticated person realizes the value these serial accurate predictions.

I predicted Nord Stream attack far in advance and visited BASF twice — while publicly warning. The second BASF visit was 14 days before the attack. (Interestingly, someone purchased significant financial bets on BASF not long before the Nord Stream attack.)

And for my Dutch readers…how many times did I warn against voting for BoerBurgerBeweging? A hundred? I flew all the way to Netherlands for those elections. BBB turned out exactly as I publicly predicted. Netherlands is set to become a giant smart city. Tristate City.

Ireland is set to be genocided.

At some point, Colombia likely will move to take Panama. (Far future).