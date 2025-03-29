Message from Masako in Japan now
Tomorrow I'm going out to cover this!
Live: Japanese Farmers Protest Rally in Tokyo+12 spot🛻🌾🇯🇵🧑🌾
Starting from 13:20, March 30th.(Japan time)
Tokyo, Okinawa, Yamaguchi, Toyama, Nara, Gifu, Kumamoto, Fukuoka, Shizuoka, Shiga, Ooita, Kyoto, Hokkaido
https://x.com/ganaha_masako/status/1906012256539938939
Message from Kimo Fanell:
CHET-NUN.
2025 Spring.
Subject: Food forests!
Food forests develop and increase real value in local communities. Check out this interview (1:07mins.)
brighteon.com/016e8560-b38b-4b74-856a-5e3233e84002
See you,
JB.
I think Jeffrey Sachs has many wise things to say about post-Soviet Russia, and the direction our relations should take with the Russian Federation.
But I find myself parting ways with him quite significantly with respect to China. I think he has something to say from a purely economic standpoint, but the Chinese CCP regime - in my opinion, anyway - is much closer to that of the USSR - not the modern Russia. The potential political evils must be factored into our relationship with China.
Frankly, I think Trump is right on track with respect to both Russia and China (as is Rubio, I think). We are very fortunate to have him right now.