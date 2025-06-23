Iran Defends Christian Armenia against Muslim Azerbaijan and Zionist Israel
Israel helps to Genocide Christians in Armenia, while Iran protects Christians of Armenia
Armenia is a Christian country. A wonderful country. You will love it.
This is Mt. Ararat. Believed to be resting place of Noah’s Ark.
This above image was made from Yerevan. Capital of Armenia. Go visit the peaceful people of Armenia. You will love them. And you will love their beautiful country.
Israel supplies weapons to Muslims who are working to genocide the Christians of Armenia. Israel openly participates in the genocide in Armenia, and Gaza.
IRAN stands up for Armenians against genocidal muslims of Azerbaijan working with genocidal zionists of Israel. Iran threatened Muslim Azerbaijan on behalf of Christian Armenia.
And yet Zionist Christians still stand up for Israel. Israel who does not hesitate to genocide Christians and Muslims. While Iran defends Christians next door. If zionists order Trump to destroy Iran, nobody will be left to defend the Christians of Armenia.
I just got off the phone with a missionary friend in Armenia. He’s been there for years. He loves Armenia. And respects Iranians. Iranians are not savages. They are serious people, and educated.
Masako and I researched in Armenia for about a month. And up to Georgia. We learned many things.
Routes and Resources:
Masako and I are on this 24/7. Thank you for your support!
Snail Mail:
Michael Yon, LLC
PO Box 66
Archer, FL 32618
The obscure we see eventually. The completely obvious, it seems, takes longer.
Edward R. Murrow
This is all LIES, Michael. I've had enough of this crap.
I don't know what your issue with Israel is, but your hate for them is more than a little palpable. I once thought you were a good person. Boy, was I ever wrong.
Everyone, WAKE THE HELL UP!!!
This is what I just did. Online I read that we could go to war with Lindsay Graham. I know we can't just go to war with one congressperson, but I said, we can, just go to war with just him? Then, I got the idea. I posted on my X for someone to challenge Lindsay Graham to a duel. I even @ him. I'm no one, so it's just a joke, but I said he wants regime change so please, someone volunteer. I hope I don't get in trouble. Texas is a long way from South Carolina so he would have to drive two days to get to my house. Thank you Michael Yon and Mike Adams and your friends for being so informative. I learned a lot from you all! (not about the dual thing, I learned about that from history)