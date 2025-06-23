Michael’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Margaret Shattuck's avatar
Margaret Shattuck
7h

This is all LIES, Michael. I've had enough of this crap.

I don't know what your issue with Israel is, but your hate for them is more than a little palpable. I once thought you were a good person. Boy, was I ever wrong.

Everyone, WAKE THE HELL UP!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 replies by Michael Yon and others
Denise Saenz's avatar
Denise Saenz
7h

This is what I just did. Online I read that we could go to war with Lindsay Graham. I know we can't just go to war with one congressperson, but I said, we can, just go to war with just him? Then, I got the idea. I posted on my X for someone to challenge Lindsay Graham to a duel. I even @ him. I'm no one, so it's just a joke, but I said he wants regime change so please, someone volunteer. I hope I don't get in trouble. Texas is a long way from South Carolina so he would have to drive two days to get to my house. Thank you Michael Yon and Mike Adams and your friends for being so informative. I learned a lot from you all! (not about the dual thing, I learned about that from history)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
18 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Yon
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture