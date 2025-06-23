Armenia is a Christian country. A wonderful country. You will love it.



This is Mt. Ararat. Believed to be resting place of Noah’s Ark.

Mt. Ararat… Noah’s Ark . (Public domain photo)

This above image was made from Yerevan. Capital of Armenia. Go visit the peaceful people of Armenia. You will love them. And you will love their beautiful country.



Israel supplies weapons to Muslims who are working to genocide the Christians of Armenia. Israel openly participates in the genocide in Armenia, and Gaza.



IRAN stands up for Armenians against genocidal muslims of Azerbaijan working with genocidal zionists of Israel. Iran threatened Muslim Azerbaijan on behalf of Christian Armenia.



And yet Zionist Christians still stand up for Israel. Israel who does not hesitate to genocide Christians and Muslims. While Iran defends Christians next door. If zionists order Trump to destroy Iran, nobody will be left to defend the Christians of Armenia.



I just got off the phone with a missionary friend in Armenia. He’s been there for years. He loves Armenia. And respects Iranians. Iranians are not savages. They are serious people, and educated.



Masako and I researched in Armenia for about a month. And up to Georgia. We learned many things.



The obscure we see eventually. The completely obvious, it seems, takes longer.

Edward R. Murrow