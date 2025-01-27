The Colombian and other local cartels are NOT causing this. They are merely tools and beneficiaries along the way. Such as are all the airlines who KNOWINGLY fly the invaders from and to Airports in Asia, Africa, Europe, and the Americas, to reach these places.



Yet people say, “It’s the cartels!” Nonsense. It’s the NGOs such as United Nations, and their funders, such as UNITED STATES. And World Economic Forum members of many ilks. Those. Are. The. Problem.



Without United Nations and other associates including other NGOs, practically none of these invaders would make it to Colombia or Panama or Netherlands or Germany or Canada.



We either close and actively dismantle the NGOs such as United Nations. Or we lose. And America collapses. And China and others win.



It’s that simple.



The litmus is simple.



Today is 26 January 2025. I have seen no move to disassemble United Nations.



United Nations is busy disassembling United States, the West, Japan, Thailand, and many more. But not China. Not Russia. Just us.



We have been to every place in Todd Bensman’s video. And hundreds more. Our Burning Edge team knows this battlefield as well as anyone on Earth.



DISMANTLE UNITED NATIONS



Or Die