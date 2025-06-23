Share this postMichael’s NewsletterIntel report: Attack on U.S. Base in QatarCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreIntel report: Attack on U.S. Base in QatarWar Growing FastJun 23, 202520Share this postMichael’s NewsletterIntel report: Attack on U.S. Base in QatarCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore17ShareAm told Al Udeid Air Base under attack. Six missiles from Iran.SubscribeHelp Me See for You — GivesendgoCrypto/Zelle/PayPal/Venmo/CashAppShareLeave a commentSnail Mail:Michael Yon, LLCPO Box 66Archer, FL 32618 The obscure we see eventually. The completely obvious, it seems, takes longer.Edward R. Murrow20Share this postMichael’s NewsletterIntel report: Attack on U.S. Base in QatarCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore17Share
Good reporting!