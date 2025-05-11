Share this postMichael’s NewsletterHappy Mother's DayCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreHappy Mother's DayCount your BlessingsMichael YonMay 11, 202579Share this postMichael’s NewsletterHappy Mother's DayCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore222ShareMy Mother always is beside me.Be Not AfraidMichael Yon·Mar 3Tonight in Panama. A song played in a quiet restaurant.Read full story79Share this postMichael’s NewsletterHappy Mother's DayCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore222Share
Michael, i have read your story here, in your book, and here again, and it is more beautiful and moving every time.
You are indeed aptly named, and im sure your mother is beyond proud! ❤️💔❤️
We are blessed to still have you among the living, you are a rare gift to mankind. ❤️
One of the most beautiful tributes I’ve ever read. Thank you.