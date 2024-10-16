I just watched his 4+ hour interview with Dr. Kruse and Danny Jones after a couple dozen people sent this link.

Dr. Kruse’s ideas on sunlight seem to strongly correlate with my personal experience and things I have published about numerous times over the years.

Sunlight…for one.

Image from https://x.com/DrJackKruse/status/1659534650899853314/photo/1

Many people were in combat with me in the wars and other places. Some reading this likely were in lethal firefights or terrible bombings with me. Some of the men came through perfect and even better off, while others already are dead from suicides, drugs, alcohol.

Why…despite so much no-shit close combat, do I not have any PTSD whatsoever? Nothing.

I have published numerous times that I would leave the wars and go for long walks in the Himalaya. Such as the Annapurna Circuit, and up to Everest base camp. Long walks. Weeks at a time.

Much sunlight, walking, sleep. It was MEDICINE extraordinaire. Dr. Kruse hammers this. Listen to him.

If you want to feel very good…start with sunlight.

And I humbly suggest:

1) No sad music. Throw that crap out.

2) No rap crap.

3) No drugs — prescription or not — that are not strictly needed.

4) No alcohol

Beware of clowns saying you have PTSD and then pushing dope, alcohol, or some prescriptions.

Just stop drinking, stop mood modifying drugs of any sort, toss out bad music or anything that drags you down. Walk in the sun. Keep walking. You will feel like a new person.

I’ve only listened to 4+ hours of Dr. Kruse. Am only commenting on the sunlight part. Sunlight clearly is vital medicine.

Do not allow people to define behavior through hocus pocus diagnosis. Walk in the sun without the earphones. Just be quiet. And think. Walk. Be quiet. And think in quiet. Trust yourself. You will benefit immensely. And it’s free.