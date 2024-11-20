You are a Slave, Neo.
A man you do not know.
Offers you a choice between two pills.
Contents you cannot know.
Choose this color.
Or choose that color.
For this reaction.
Or that reaction.
Those are the choices.
Both pills.
Are wrong answer.
Pills from a hand you never have seen before.
A right answer: NO PILL
If you take either pill, you stay a slave. Only a slave would have followed that instruction.
It’s a fake dichotomy because Jesus is the only Way. There are no saviors on the left or the right…for now we live in a fallen world. But Jesus will return.
“John to the seven churches that are in Asia: Grace to you and peace from him who is and who was and who is to come, and from the seven spirits who are before his throne, and from Jesus Christ the faithful witness, the firstborn of the dead, and the ruler of kings on earth. To him who loves us and has freed us from our sins by his blood and made us a kingdom, priests to his God and Father, to him be glory and dominion forever and ever. Amen. Behold, he is coming with the clouds, and every eye will see him, even those who pierced him, and all tribes of the earth will wail on account of him. Even so. Amen. “I am the Alpha and the Omega,” says the Lord God, “who is and who was and who is to come, the Almighty.””
Revelation 1:4-8
“Thomas said to him, “Lord, we do not know where you are going. How can we know the way?” Jesus said to him, “I am the way, and the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.”
John 14:5-6
Yes. Fake binary. That's how they steer any conversation (presenting only two options) and get people in two polarized camps where they stop thinking about other options but start defending their camp as in a cult.