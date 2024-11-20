You are a Slave, Neo.

A man you do not know.

Offers you a choice between two pills.

Contents you cannot know.

Choose this color.

Or choose that color.

For this reaction.

Or that reaction.

Those are the choices.

Both pills.

Are wrong answer.

Pills from a hand you never have seen before.

A right answer: NO PILL

If you take either pill, you stay a slave. Only a slave would have followed that instruction.

Blue Pill or Red Pill - The Matrix (2/9) Movie CLIP (1999) HD