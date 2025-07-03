Must see!

Note: Tomorrow I will republish GATES OF FIRE in which Erik Kurilla (current CENTCOM Commander) was badly shot but kept fighting like a lion. That dust on the left by the Soldier’s head is a bullet ricocheting off the wall by his head. This series of photos might well be the most intense series actually caught by still camera in combat. Was a busy day.

Note: I did stuff like this for years. Countless firefights, suicide bombings, airstrikes, IEDs, people burned alive, snipers incoming and outgoing. Was terrible, terrible at times.



And now, zero PTSD. Random “psychologists” love to “assign” your condition. As if they know squat. “Of course you have PTSD…it’s repressed.” The only thing repressed is the IQ of people who say these things.



STOP: Drugs and Alcohol

START: Walks in Sunshine

ZERO: Sad Music



Dogs and cats are super cool. Being around children reminds one of responsibilities. Erik Kurilla got shot up, fought back, recovered, and did years more of war. And is now CENTCOM Commanding General. Had Erik stood against the death jabs, and did not put Israel first, I’d vote for Erik for President. But he did and he does.



Sometimes we experience much death and much loss. And these times are terrible. But we are Men! We must Defend!



And God’s magic still happens. God did not make us to be losers or druggies. Our enemies fire these weapons at us. We were made to be Winners! And so shall we be!



