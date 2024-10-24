BLUE HELL Vermont

From a friend just now, a very successful businesswoman who knows what she sees:

—

“I just got back from Vermont. No public restrooms in the cities unless you go to City Hall, the transit center, or a public library. All of the businesses and restaurants are allowed to not have restrooms because people use drugs in them.

“At the Burlington airport, walking to the terminal, there is sign after sign that says that drug addiction is just a brain disorder and to be compassionate. Beautiful state. No soul. Euthanasia.

“Wellness checks in the library restroom. Library full of drug users. Health and wellness check every few minutes in library/restroom. Making sure no one has overdosed or is dead.

“Obviously every church has a pride flag out front.”

—-end-—

“When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time.” ~Maya Angelou